MG Motor India Launches Nationwide Service Camp

MG Motor India has commenced its annual nationwide service camp. The camp is scheduled to run from July 4 to July 18 and will be hosted across all authorized MG service centers in India. MG owners will be able to avail of benefits such as a complimentary 25-point vehicle health check-up, car wash and battery health checks Furthermore, MG Motor India is providing a complimentary car wash service and a complimentary battery health check-up.



Furthermore, MG is giving a 25 per cent discount on air-con servicing and also providing a discount of up to 20 per cent on various value-added services. Additionally, owners can also avail of benefits on engine oil and tyre replacement.



Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Mehrotra, Director, Aftersales, MG Motor

India, said, “At MG Motor India, we keep MG owners at the center of everything we do. We believe that the services offered during the Camp by our trained professionals will enable our customers to have a hassle-free driving experience with complete peace of mind.”