Michael Jordan Adds Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster To His Collection; A Supercar Powerhouse

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has recently made waves in the automotive world by acquiring a brand-new hypercar called the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster. When you have a substantial amount of money to spare and an empty spot in your garage waiting to be occupied, the options for supercars seem endless. The NBA legend has recently expanded his impressive collection with the addition of a rare Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is no ordinary car; it is a high-performance marvel

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is no ordinary car; it is a high-performance marvel. It boasts an astonishing 1,792 bhp, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. With a top speed estimated to surpass 498 kmph, it is a serious contender for the title of the world's fastest car. The secret behind its incredible speed lies in its powerful 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces 1,792 bhp and 1,617 nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm, and its lightweight carbon fibre construction.

It features a sleek and low design, shaped to slice through the air

The Venom F5 Roadster is not only fast but also stunning to look at. It features a sleek and low design, shaped to slice through the air. The driver’s aid includes five vehicle mode selections (Sport, Wet, Drag, Track, and F5), a traction control system with limited ESP, and engine power limitations dependent on rear wheel traction and launch control.

The tempered glass engine window is made from an exceptional heat-resistant material

The rear section of the vehicle now features a new tempered glass engine window, offering a glimpse into the powerful engine located behind the passenger compartment. This glass is made from a material that has exceptional heat resistance and is capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 540 degrees Celsius.

The interior beholds a carbon fibre steering wheel with leather side grips and aluminium paddle shifter levers

The front end of the Venom F5 Roadster resembles a lot its coupe counterpart. However, as we shift our attention to the interior, notable changes come into play. One such change is the inclusion of a removable carbon-fibre roof panel, weighing up to 8 kg. Furthermore, Venom F5 also offers a carbon fibre steering wheel with leather side grips and aluminium paddle shifter levers.

Hennessey has restricted the production of this model, ensuring that only a select 30 individuals will have the opportunity to own it

Michael Jordan is in an exclusive group of individuals who own an F5 Roadster. Hennessey has intentionally restricted the production of this model, ensuring that only a select 30 individuals will have the opportunity to own it. While the company initially planned to manufacture only 24 units of the coupe variant, the convertible edition is relatively more common in comparison.

