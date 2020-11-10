New Cars and Bikes in India
Mick Schumacher Feels He's Ready For F1 

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has already said that the decision on the Ferrari Driver Academy graduates will be taken in a couple of weeks

The 21-year-old is tipped to be driving for the Haas team in 2021 expand View Photos
The 21-year-old is tipped to be driving for the Haas team in 2021

  • Mick Schumacher is the son of Michael Schumacher
  • He is the odds on favourite to win the 2020 F2 world title
  • He is set for a seat with the Haas F1 team in 2021

For months speculation has been rife that the son of 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, will make his F1 debut in 2021. The 21-year-old who is leading the F2 world championship this year is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy was highly tipped to be joining Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo in 2021, but that didn't happen as the Italian team decided to retain its current set of drivers. 

At the Eifel GP, Schumacher was supposed to take out the Alfa Romeo in FP1 but bad weather conditions prevented that from happening. Now, it seems he is all set to join the Haas team which also has close relations with Ferrari considering it has announced the departure of both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen in 2021. 

Mick Schumacher is leading the 2020 F2 world championships 
Photo Credit: AFP

"In recent years I have always pursued the goal of developing myself as a driver and I am very satisfied with my development," he told t-online.de. "That's why I definitely feel ready for Formula 1. I'm also very pleased that the results are correct and that my team and I have consistently achieved good results. It is important to keep all my concentration on the current season and to win the championship title," said the 21-year-old. 

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto  has already said that the decision on the Ferrari Driver Academy graduates will be taken in a couple of weeks - but it clear that Mick Schumacher is the favourite considering he is leading the F2 world championships and odds on favourite to bring the title home and the fact that he is the son of one of the most iconic F1 driver of the last three decades. 

Mattia Binotto Ferrari's team boss has said Schumacher's fate will be decided in the next couple of weeks 
Photo Credit: AFP

In fact, Haas team both Gunther Steiner also revealed he requested Alfa Romeo to not confirm their line up for 2021 as he feared it would give away what was happening at Haas. Schumacher will likely be paired with Nikita Mazepin who is the son of Russian billionaire Dimitri Mazepin which may also bring some investment to the team. 

Schumacher laments the missed practice session at the Nurburgring but he is set for another go at it as Ferrari tries to set something up for him with one of their partner teams. 

