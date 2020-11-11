New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 

In an interview with the F1 website, he delved deep into his journey in F2 where he finished 12th in 2019.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mick Schumacher is expected to follow in his father's footsteps and become a F1 driver expand View Photos
Mick Schumacher is expected to follow in his father's footsteps and become a F1 driver

Highlights

  • Mick Schumacher has revealed that he wants to perfect racecar driving
  • He feels that he learnt a lot from his underwhelming F2 season in 2019
  • Right now he is focussed on winning the F2 championship as F1 looms

Mick Schumacher has revealed that he wants to be the perfect racing driver as awaits his expected elevation to Formula 1 from F2, where he is leading the championship and favourite to take the title. Mick, who is the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher is widely expected to be announced as a Haas F1 team driver I the next couple of weeks. In an interview with the F1 website, he delved deep into his journey in F2 where he finished 12th in 2019. He revealed it was learning curve for him which has held him in good stead in the 2020 season. 

t0orcj08

Mick Schumacher drove the Ferrari 2019 car in testing 
Photo Credit: AFP

"If you take the time to go into detail, if you take the time to learn things right, in the long term it will work out better than if you try to rush things. In the long term, what I want to do is to create the perfect racing driver and become the complete racing driver. That's why last year was so important, trying to understand every single bit of detail before thinking of the results," said the 21-year-old. 

Right now he is focussing on winning the F2 world championship. He is following in the footsteps of Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc who graduated from the Ferrari Driver Academy and then was elevated to F1 with Alfa Romeo. 

"I don't want to talk about luck but in some ways, last year was a very unlucky season - we had a few reliability issues and some contact, which was unfortunate. But I think we always showed good pace, which is what mattered to us. Ultimately, I want to go to F1 being as best prepared as I can be and to do so, I have to also go through tough times because, during those, you learn the most," the young Schumacher added. 

Newsbeep
l9s3c8tg

Aside from being a Schumacher, Mick has proven his mettle in F3 and F2 series

If and when he gets announced as a Formula 1 driver, he will be the third person from his family to race in F1 after his legendary father, Michael and his uncle Ralf. Michael Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012 when he drove for Mercedes after coming back from an earlier retirement with Ferrari. Till recently, he was the most successful F1 driver of all time, but now Lewis Hamilton has surpassed his record for most race wins. 

0 Comments

In 2013, Michael and Mick together were skiing when the legendary driver had an accident which has caused major brain damage. Even though Schumacher is now out of a coma, it is said he is still recovering and no one has seen him publicly since. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Andrea Dovizioso Announces Sabbatical From MotoGP In 2021
Andrea Dovizioso Announces Sabbatical From MotoGP In 2021
Ford EcoSport Active SUV Globally Unveiled
Ford EcoSport Active SUV Globally Unveiled
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities