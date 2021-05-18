Mitsubishi To Phase Out Pajero In Australia With Final Edition

The company has decided to stop the production of the Mitsubishi Pajero globally in 2021

After Europe and Japan, Mitsubishi Motors has now decided to launch the Pajero Final Edition model in Australia, marking the end of the SUV in the market. We already know that the company has decided to stop the production of the Mitsubishi Pajero globally in 2021, due to declining sales figures and the carmaker's decision to focus more on the Crossover market. However, to commemorate the retirement of the iconic SUV, the Japanese carmaker is launching the Pajero Final Edition in the markets that currently sell the SUVs, and it will be sold in limited numbers.

In 2018, the carmaker similarly launched a Pajero Final Edition in Europe, followed by one on Japan in 2019

In Australia, the Mitsubishi Pajero 'Final Edition', which will be sold as a 2022 model year vehicle, will be limited to 800 units and the company has already started taking pre-orders. In 2018, the carmaker similarly launched a Pajero Final Edition in Europe, which was limited to 1000 units, and later, in 2019, it did the same in its home market, Japan, where the special edition SUV saw a limited production run of 700 units. The globally sold Mitsubishi Pajero is not on sale in India right now, and chances of the Final Edition coming to India are also bleak at best.

The 2022 mode year Mitsubishi 'Final Edition' for Australia will come with the namesake 'Final Edition' badge, in addition to special accessories like - carpet mats, tinted bonnet protector, rear cargo liner, rear boot flap, and branded leather compendium. Under the hood, the SUV will come with a 3.2-litre diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 190 bhp and develops 441 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission and a capable four-wheel-drive system as standard.

