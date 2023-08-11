Mitsubishi Motors Unveils Xforce Compact SUV at Indonesia International Auto Show 2023

Mitsubishi Motors unveiled the Xforce compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show. The company said this new model will be built in Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia.

The front of the Xforce features LED daytime running lights shaped in a T-pattern. The car has a 222 mm ground clearance, with 18-inch wheels. The Xforce measures 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,660 mm tall, with a 2,650-mm wheelbase.

Inside the car, a premium fabric has been used for the padding of the instrument panel and this extends up to the door trim. The car features a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio and a digital driver display. The multi-widget function divides the screen into three sections. The car also has a multimeter display that updates the real-time information such as altitude, tilt angle, and direction. Other features include a driving score function, WebLink 5, a console box equipped with a drink cooler that uses the vehicle's air conditioning system to chill beverages, and USB Type-A and Type-C ports in both the front and rear rows.

The car is equipped with Yamaha Dynamic Sound system that features eight speakers positioned throughout the vehicle with front tweeters on the A-pillars on both sides, woofers in the front doors, and two- way speakers in the rear doors. The Xforce's sound system offers four distinct sound types – Lively, Signature, Powerful, and Relaxing.

Under the hood, the Xforce has a 1.5 Liter 4- cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 101.5 bhp and 141 Nm of torque via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).



The car has Four drive modes – Normal, Wet, Gravel, and Mud and also integrates features like Active Yaw Control that adjusts the driving force on the front left and right wheels to improve controllability, traction control that controls tire skidding, engine control, and power steering control.



