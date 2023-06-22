All-New Mitsubishi Triton Pickup To Be Unveiled on July 26 In Thailand

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck will be revealed in Thailand on July 26. The new-gen model is made with the concept of ‘Beast Mode.’ The company has released a bunch of teaser photos, that give us a glimpse of the pickup’s exterior. Compared to the previous-gen model, the new Triton pick-up gets a bolder design, sharper styling, and a host of advanced features and tech.

"The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand's robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July."

The Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck will be revealed in Thailand on July 26

Visually, the sixth-generation Triton gets a beefed-up look courtesy of the horizontal design elements. Up front, the grille comes with beefy horizontal slats, the bonnet appears to have a raised edge in comparison to the previous model. The pick-up also comes with LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps and vertically stacked LED taillights.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model that has been well-received in the ASEAN region, Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets for its durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort and ride quality required for private use.