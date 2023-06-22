  • Home
  • News
  • All-New Mitsubishi Triton Pickup To Be Unveiled on July 26 In Thailand

All-New Mitsubishi Triton Pickup To Be Unveiled on July 26 In Thailand

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton has been designed on the concept of ‘Beast Mode’. It will make its global debut on July 26, in Thailand.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Jun-23 07:52 PM IST
Mitsubishi Triton
Highlights
  • The Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck will be revealed in Thailand on July 26
  • The new-gen model is made with the concept of ‘Beast Mode'
  • The new Triton pick-up gets a bolder design, sharper styling, and new features

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck will be revealed in Thailand on July 26. The new-gen model is made with the concept of ‘Beast Mode.’ The company has released a bunch of teaser photos, that give us a glimpse of the pickup’s exterior. Compared to the previous-gen model, the new Triton pick-up gets a bolder design, sharper styling, and a host of advanced features and tech. 

 

Compared to the previous-gen model, the new Triton pickup gets a bolder design, and sharper styling.

 

"The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand's robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July." 

 

Also Read: Mitsubishi Motors To Sell Only EVs, Hybrids By Mid-2030s

 

The Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck will be revealed in Thailand on July 26

 

Visually, the sixth-generation Triton gets a beefed-up look courtesy of the horizontal design elements. Up front, the grille comes with beefy horizontal slats, the bonnet appears to have a raised edge in comparison to the previous model. The pick-up also comes with LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps and vertically stacked LED taillights. 

 

The pick-up also comes with LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps and vertically stacked LED taillights. 

 

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model that has been well-received in the ASEAN region, Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets for its durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort and ride quality required for private use.

 

Related Articles
Mitsubishi Motors To Sell Only EVs, Hybrids By Mid-2030s
Mitsubishi Motors To Sell Only EVs, Hybrids By Mid-2030s
4 months ago
From Mazda Miata to Mitsubishi Pajero Raveena Tandon Reminisces Her Special Cars
From Mazda Miata to Mitsubishi Pajero Raveena Tandon Reminisces Her Special Cars
8 months ago
Indonesia Says Mitsubishi Motors To Invest About $667 Million Over Next 3 Years
Indonesia Says Mitsubishi Motors To Invest About $667 Million Over Next 3 Years
11 months ago
Indonesia Says Mitsubishi Motors To Invest About $667 Million Over Next 3 Years
Indonesia Says Mitsubishi Motors To Invest About $667 Million Over Next 3 Years
11 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now