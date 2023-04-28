  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP: Bastianini Declared Fit To Return To The Saddle

MotoGP: Bastianini Declared Fit To Return To The Saddle

He will return in Jerez to get his title challenge underway.
authorBy carandbike Team
28-Apr-23 01:54 PM IST
Bastianini.jpg
Highlights
  • Bastianini suffered a shoulder blade injury during the Portuguese Grand Prix
  • Bastianini was declared fit to race at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.
  • Aims to get his title challenge back on track

It was a rough start to the season for Enea Bastianini of Ducati Lenovo Team. During the Portuguese Grand Prix, he collided with Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team, resulting in a painful shoulder blade injury that forced him to sit out the next round. 

 

After completing 10 laps of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on a Ducati Panigale V4 S and feeling positive about it, Bastianini headed to Jerez with one goal in mind: pass a fitness test and get back in the saddle for the Spanish Grand Prix.

And on Thursday, his determination paid off. The Italian was declared fit to race at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, much to the delight of his fans. It's been a long road to recovery since his Tissot Sprint crash, but Bastianini is ready to roar back onto the track.

 

Teaming up with fellow Ducati rider and reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia, 'The Beast' is back on his factory GP23 and raring to go. Fans can catch all the action during MotoGP™ P1 at 10:45 local time (IST-3) as Bastianini aims to get his title challenge back on track. Will he come out on top? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing's for sure - this is one comeback you won't want to miss.

 

Related Articles
MotoGP: Eight-Time World Champion Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Yet Another Grand Prix As Lecuona Steps In
MotoGP: Eight-Time World Champion Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Yet Another Grand Prix As Lecuona Steps In
9 hours ago
MotoGP: Marc Marquez To Undergo Further Arm Surgery, 2022 Season In Jeopardy
MotoGP: Marc Marquez To Undergo Further Arm Surgery, 2022 Season In Jeopardy
11 months ago
Dorna Sports Says Suzuki Can't Decide To Quit MotoGP On Its Own
Dorna Sports Says Suzuki Can't Decide To Quit MotoGP On Its Own
12 months ago
Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes That You Can Buy
Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes That You Can Buy
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour XLT 4x4
2018 Ford
Endeavour XLT 4x4
  • 45,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
30.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
7.90 LakhEMI starts @ ₹17,693
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now