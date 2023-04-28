MotoGP: Bastianini Declared Fit To Return To The Saddle

It was a rough start to the season for Enea Bastianini of Ducati Lenovo Team. During the Portuguese Grand Prix, he collided with Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team, resulting in a painful shoulder blade injury that forced him to sit out the next round.

After completing 10 laps of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on a Ducati Panigale V4 S and feeling positive about it, Bastianini headed to Jerez with one goal in mind: pass a fitness test and get back in the saddle for the Spanish Grand Prix.

And on Thursday, his determination paid off. The Italian was declared fit to race at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, much to the delight of his fans. It's been a long road to recovery since his Tissot Sprint crash, but Bastianini is ready to roar back onto the track.

Teaming up with fellow Ducati rider and reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia, 'The Beast' is back on his factory GP23 and raring to go. Fans can catch all the action during MotoGP™ P1 at 10:45 local time (IST-3) as Bastianini aims to get his title challenge back on track. Will he come out on top? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing's for sure - this is one comeback you won't want to miss.