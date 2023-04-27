MotoGP: Eight-Time World Champion Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Yet Another Grand Prix As Lecuona Steps In

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, having undergone a medical check at Ruber Internacional Hospital on April 25th as part of his recovery, has been deemed unfit to compete in the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.



Four weeks ago, Marquez had successful surgery to repair an intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal on his right hand following an injury sustained in the opening laps of the first race in Portugal.



His injury is still in the process of healing, which is why Marquez and his medical team decided that racing in Jerez would be too risky. Instead, they've set their sights on the French GP from May 12-14, where Marquez hopes to make his return to the track.



Although Marquez's absence at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix is a disappointment for fans, the good news is that former MotoGP™ rider Iker Lecuona will be replacing him. Lecuona, who currently races for Team HRC in WorldSBK, has a track record that speaks for itself. He's been making waves in the Moto2™ World Championship since 2016, and his debut MotoGP™ campaign in 2020 was nothing short of impressive. In fact, he scored three top 10s that year, which is no mean feat for a newcomer.



Fast forward to 2022, and Lecuona moved across to WorldSBK as part of Team HRC’s factory line-up. Although his debut season on a Superbike wasn't without challenges, he still managed to earn one podium and one pole position. As for 2023, he's currently sitting in P13 in the overall standings on 33 points after three rounds in Australia, Indonesia, and the Netherlands. Nevertheless, with Lecuona's impressive track record, it will be exciting to see what he can do in his return to the premier class.



Marquez, for his part, expressed his regrets for missing the Spanish Grand Prix. He noted that this race is always special because of the atmosphere, racing at home, and, most importantly, seeing and enjoying the fans. However, he remains focused on his rehabilitation and working hard to make a comeback soon. The medical team is closely monitoring his progress, and while Marquez's injury is still healing, his clinical and radiological progression has been deemed satisfactory. All eyes will now be on Le Mans to see if Marquez can make a triumphant return to the track.