MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team

The young Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio transitioned from Gresini to VR46 Ducati, alongside Marco Bezzecchi, marking an unexpected move in his racing journey.

Initially facing an uncertain future, Di Giannantonio's prospects changed drastically following the reorganisation of the MotoGP lineup. Losing his seat to Marc Marquez at Gresini initially seemed like an endpoint, yet a sequence of events led to VR46 Ducati offering him a ride, subsequently securing his spot on the grid for the upcoming season.

The domino effect was triggered when Marquez's departure from Honda left a vacant seat, promptly filled by Luca Marini. This turn of events opened the door for Di Giannantonio at VR46, where, despite initial speculation of looking towards Moto2 riders, his recent stellar performances in MotoGP compelled the team to secure him.

His spectacular win at the Qatar Grand Prix and an impressive showing at Valencia which saw him finish a close second on the road, albeit marred by a tyre pressure penalty, propelled him into contention for the VR46 spot, particularly with the team's primary target, Moto2 rider Fermin Aldeguer, proving unavailable due to contractual obligations.

In a marked departure from the VR46 Academy norm, Di Giannantonio joins the team, bringing with him not just his recent stellar MotoGP form but a wealth of experience that complements the team's ambitions for the 2024 season.

His announcement, arriving closely after Marini's confirmation at the Honda factory team, finalises the rider lineup for the upcoming MotoGP season, barring uncertainties within a team, thus solidifying the grid for the 2024 MotoGP campaign.