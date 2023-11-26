MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
By Yashraj Singh
3 mins read
Published on November 26, 2023
Highlights
- Francesco Bagnaia won his second MotoGP world title in a row leading from the front as he won the Valencian Grand Prix.
- His chief title rival Jorge Martin suffered a catastrophic race as he pushed hard to get back on terms with Pecco.
- Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio pushed the champion all the way claiming second place ahead of Pramac’s Johan Zarco.
In a riveting finale, the 26-year-old Ducati superstar, Francesco Bagnaia, emerged victorious in Valencia to secure the 2023 MotoGP championship. The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, spelling the end of Martin's aspirations and confirming Bagnaia's championship reign in an unexpected turn of events.
Bagnaia had the championship within reach and inherited pole position following a penalty incurred by Maverick Vinales due to a technical issue in Sunday morning's warm-up session. As the lights went out, Bagnaia bolted off the line, while Martin swiftly zipped past the factory KTMs, positioning himself right behind his chief rival Bagnaia early in the race.
Also Read: MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
However, Martin's valiant charge to challenge Bagnaia was interrupted by a critical misjudgment. As Martin tucked in closely behind Bagnaia down the main straight, aiming to capitalise on the slipstream, a misjudged braking attempt into Turn 1 saw Martin overshoot the corner, rejoining the field further down in eighth position.
Undeterred by this setback, Martin displayed his unwavering resilience, clawing his way up the order. Yet, his ambitions were terminally halted when he attempted an overtake on Marquez, leading to an unfortunate collision between the two riders, abruptly and tragically ending their races and, in turn, Martin's championship aspirations as well as Marquez’ Honda career.
The intensity of the championship race saw Bagnaia briefly losing focus, allowing Brad Binder and Jack Miller from the KTM stable to momentarily snatch the lead. Nonetheless, neither KTM rider managed to sustain their positions ahead of Bagnaia for an extended period.
Binder, after a surge, committed a braking error at Turn 11, resulting in an unofficial penalty with an extra loop around the circuit. This setback saw Binder slip down the order, while Miller, who had charged into the lead, encountered a crash on lap 19 at Turn 10, gifting Bagnaia the lead once more.
The battle for victory reached its zenith when Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio staged a remarkable comeback, advancing through the field to challenge Bagnaia in the closing laps. Despite Di Giannantonio's relentless pursuit, Bagnaia showcased nerves of a steely champion, successfully fending off Di Giannantonio's attempts to snatch victory, ultimately triumphing by a mere 0.176 seconds.
Also Read: MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
Amidst the thrilling front-runners, Johann Zarco, bidding adieu to Pramac Ducati, secured the final spot on the podium. Binder, after a tumultuous race, settled for fourth, followed by Raul Fernandez and Alex Marquez in fifth and sixth positions, respectively.
The culmination of the race marked poignant farewells, with Franco Morbidelli bidding adieu to Yamaha, Marc Marquez to Honda, Johan Zarco to Pramac Racing and Pol Espargaro to GasGas. Aleix Espargaro, Luca Marini, and Vinales rounded off the top 10 in a race filled with moments of brilliance and heart-wrenching crashes.
The list of non–finishers were as follows: Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Alex Rins.
Also Read: Pramac Racing Becomes First Ever Satellite Team To Win World Championship
Marquez, after the collision with Martin, was swiftly evaluated at the medical centre and returned to the Honda garage seemingly unscathed.
Bagnaia's triumph secured his second consecutive MotoGP title, etching his name in history as the first Ducati rider to achieve such a feat. His back-to-back championship accolades mirrored the accomplishment previously attained only by his great mentor Valentino Rossi as well as Marc Marquez.
In the wake of Martin's unfortunate crash and Bagnaia's championship clinch, the prospect of Martin's promotion to the factory team for the 2024 season remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Bagnaia's masterful performance and ultimate victory fortified his status as the 2023 MotoGP world champion and the only Ducati double champion, concluding the season in a captivating and dramatic fashion.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4396 second ago
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
-628 second ago
It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
10 minutes ago
McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes
2 hours ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
4 hours ago
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
5 hours ago
The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions
5 hours ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap
6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying
22 hours ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
23 hours ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
4 hours ago
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
5 hours ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap
1 day ago
With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?
1 day ago
The squad, clinched the Teams' Championship, marking the first time an Independent Team has claimed this prestigious title
2 days ago
Miguel Oliveira has been sidelined from the Valencia GP after a Tissot Sprint incident in Qatar, involving a collision with Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro