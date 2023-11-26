Login

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jorge Martin put on a classic performance to win his ninth sprint race of the season.
  • Bagnaia shot off the line and seized the lead briefly but the ensuing battles shuffled him back down to fifth where he finished.
  • Marc Marquez fought through the field to finish third.

In a high-stakes sprint race at the Valencia Grand Prix, Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin surged ahead, claiming a crucial ninth sprint victory of the 2023 MotoGP season. His triumphant performance not only showcased his signature explosive pace but also kept his title aspirations alive, while his championship rival, Francesco Bagnaia, grappled with a challenging fifth place finish.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second

Heading into the final weekend with a 21-point deficit behind Bagnaia, Martin faced a monumental task. Bagnaia aimed to secure the championship by outscoring Martin by at least four points in the sprint. 

 

However, despite a promising start where Bagnaia briefly led, the Ducati rider struggled to maintain his position, ultimately finishing in fifth. Martin, starting from the sixth spot on the grid, showed his relentless determination, swiftly manoeuvring past his rival on the opening lap and exhibiting tenacity throughout the demanding 13-lap race.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024

Bagnaia, launching from the second grid slot aboard his factory Ducati, initially fired off the line, seizing the lead at the start. However, pole-sitter Maverick Vinales, riding an Aprilia, swiftly regained the top spot, leaving Bagnaia in a trailing second place. Meanwhile, Martin executed an impressive charge, making a significant leap to third from his starting position.

 

Martin launched a bold and aggressive manoeuvre on Bagnaia at Turn 11, creating a momentary slowdown for both riders and allowing KTM's Brad Binder and Marc Marquez to sneak past the pair of championship contenders. This brief scuffle for positions allowed Vinales to carve out a substantial eight-tenths lead. Nonetheless, Binder closed the gap rapidly, attempting to overtake Vinales on the sixth lap but failing to secure the lead.

 

Also Read: The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know

 

Binder persevered and managed to successfully overtake Vinales at Turn 4 on the seventh lap. Meanwhile, in the midfield, Marquez tangled with Martin while striving to secure the third position in his final weekend for Honda. Martin eventually surged into second place at the beginning of the eighth lap, closely pursued by Marquez.

A pivotal turning point arrived when Binder ran wide at Turn 11, providing an easy opportunity for Martin to seize the lead. Despite Binder's relentless pursuit, Martin demonstrated unwavering composure and skill, holding onto his position and crossing the finish line 0.190 seconds ahead to secure a decisive sprint victory.

 

Marquez secured a podium finish, while Vinales settled for fourth place. Bagnaia, meanwhile, defended his position from Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio, concluding the race in fifth.

 

With the championship battle intensifying, Bagnaia now needs to secure a minimum of fifth place in Sunday's grand prix, regardless of Martin's position, to clinch the title. Martin's determined and exceptional win in the sprint has significantly narrowed the points gap to 14, setting the stage for a thrilling and pivotal final showdown at Valencia.

 

 

# MotoGP# Jorge Martin# Francesco Bagnaia# MotoGP Sprint# Valencia GP# bike race
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
24,110 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10668 second ago

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6900 second ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-5668 second ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?

MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Miguel Oliveira has been sidelined from the Valencia GP after a Tissot Sprint incident in Qatar, involving a collision with Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved