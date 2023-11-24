MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 24, 2023
Highlights
- Oliveira, deemed at fault for the crash, faces a long lap penalty in his next race despite an appeal, most likely to be served in the 2024 MotoGP opener in Qatar.
- The collision in the sprint race saw both Oliveira and Espargaro suffer injuries.
- Despite setbacks, Oliveira remains hopeful of full fitness and aims for a competitive return at the beginning of the 2024 MotoGP campaign.
Miguel Oliveira of the CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia MotoGP Team faced a tough setback in his 2023 campaign after a regrettable incident during the Tissot Sprint in Qatar. His involvement in a Lap 1, Turn 6 incident with his Aprilia teammate, Aleix Espargaro, resulted in Oliveira breaking his right scapula, leading to his withdrawal from the upcoming Valencia GP.
Also Read: MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
The collision in the sprint race saw both Oliveira and Espargaro suffer injuries. While Espargaro sustained a leg fracture but was cleared to race, Oliveira's fractured shoulder ruled him out of contention in the Qatar GP. Adding to his woes, Oliveira was found at fault for the incident and was penalised with a Long Lap in his next race, an outcome he contested unsuccessfully.
Expressing disappointment over the crash, Oliveira acknowledged his misjudgment when he inadvertently collided with Espargaro while attempting to navigate Turn 6. Despite his fractured scapula, Oliveira remains hopeful of attaining full fitness before the 2024 season opener in Qatar on March 10th.
Also Read: MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
He anticipates missing the Valencia GP, leaving his return to competitive racing likely to align with the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Oliveira, reflecting on a challenging 2023 season, recounted multiple setbacks that included tendon damage from a collision with Marc Marquez in Portugal, a dislocated shoulder in Spain, and a best finish of fourth in the British GP.
While Oliveira's debut season with the RNF Aprilia has been marred by injuries and challenging race incidents, he remains optimistic about recovery and aims to re-enter the MotoGP scene fully prepared for the forthcoming campaign.
