Login

MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024

Miguel Oliveira has been sidelined from the Valencia GP after a Tissot Sprint incident in Qatar, involving a collision with Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 24, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Oliveira, deemed at fault for the crash, faces a long lap penalty in his next race despite an appeal, most likely to be served in the 2024 MotoGP opener in Qatar.
  • The collision in the sprint race saw both Oliveira and Espargaro suffer injuries.
  • Despite setbacks, Oliveira remains hopeful of full fitness and aims for a competitive return at the beginning of the 2024 MotoGP campaign.

Miguel Oliveira of the CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia MotoGP Team faced a tough setback in his 2023 campaign after a regrettable incident during the Tissot Sprint in Qatar. His involvement in a Lap 1, Turn 6 incident with his Aprilia teammate, Aleix Espargaro, resulted in Oliveira breaking his right scapula, leading to his withdrawal from the upcoming Valencia GP.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia

 

The collision in the sprint race saw both Oliveira and Espargaro suffer injuries. While Espargaro sustained a leg fracture but was cleared to race, Oliveira's fractured shoulder ruled him out of contention in the Qatar GP. Adding to his woes, Oliveira was found at fault for the incident and was penalised with a Long Lap in his next race, an outcome he contested unsuccessfully.

Expressing disappointment over the crash, Oliveira acknowledged his misjudgment when he inadvertently collided with Espargaro while attempting to navigate Turn 6. Despite his fractured scapula, Oliveira remains hopeful of attaining full fitness before the 2024 season opener in Qatar on March 10th.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel

 

He anticipates missing the Valencia GP, leaving his return to competitive racing likely to align with the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Oliveira, reflecting on a challenging 2023 season, recounted multiple setbacks that included tendon damage from a collision with Marc Marquez in Portugal, a dislocated shoulder in Spain, and a best finish of fourth in the British GP.

While Oliveira's debut season with the RNF Aprilia has been marred by injuries and challenging race incidents, he remains optimistic about recovery and aims to re-enter the MotoGP scene fully prepared for the forthcoming campaign.

 

 

# MotoGP# Miguel Oliveira# Valencia GP# Qatar GP
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
17,459 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
53,232 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 24,636/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19668 second ago

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.

Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12538 second ago

Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant

Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10106 second ago

AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season

Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8008 second ago

Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.

Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5118 second ago

Special editions are gaining traction among buyers and carmakers have tried to make the most of this trend

Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-4979 second ago

There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh

MG Hector And Hector Plus Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 40,000
MG Hector And Hector Plus Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 40,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4386 second ago

The MG Hector and Hector Plus are now more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000 with this being the third price hike for the models in 2023

New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched Today: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched Today: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 days ago

By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Sidelined From Valencia GP After Qatar Crash; Receives Penalty For 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved