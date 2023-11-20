MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia

The MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix was a tale of two contrasting fates; factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia fell just short of victory, yielding to a resolute Fabio Di Giannantonio on his Gresini Ducati claiming his maiden premier class win. The race saw fortunes fluctuate as Bagnaia’s chief title rival Jorge Martin suffered a horrendous performance that could prove terminal to his title hopes with only one round remaining. Di Giannantonio, driven by determination despite his uncertain future in MotoGP due to being replaced by Marc Marquez at Gresini for 2024, showcased exceptional prowess to wrestle the lead away from Bagnaia.

Pecco Bagnaia's remarkable performance at the Qatar Grand Prix might have ended in a near-miss victory against a formidable Fabio Di Giannantonio, but it's a giant leap toward retaining a consecutive MotoGP riders' title. Despite yielding to an inspired Di Giannantonio by a margin of 2.7 seconds, Bagnaia's second-place finish has significantly solidified his championship lead.

Race Recap

The drama began early as Jorge Martin's disastrous start immediately put a hefty dent in his title aspirations as his GP23’s rear tyre squabbled with the tarmac, leaving him in eighth. This poor start from the Martinator stood in stark contrast to Bagnaia's lightning getaway, allowing the defending champion to seize the lead from Luca Marini, a fellow VR46 protege. It was at this moment the #1 Ducati of Bagnaia saw his opportunity to repay Martin’s aggression from the Sprint and strike at the jugular so as to inflict maximum damage upon his Spanish rival.

Martin, despite briefly climbing to sixth, saw his charge thwarted by an abrupt and unexpected plunge in pace. He was then passed by Vinales, Quartararo and Bastianini in quick succession. His Pramac teammate Zarco was a bit lenient on him, but Martin had to fiercely defend his final top-10 position from Marc Marquez, who had a challenging race, moving backwards in the standings.

Meanwhile, at the front, it became increasingly evident that only Di Giannantonio possessed the pace to challenge Bagnaia's dominance at the front. Di Giannantonio, facing uncertainty about his MotoGP future due to being replaced by Marc Marquez at Gresini without alternative prospects, emerged as the sole challenger capable of running with Bagnaia. The Italian rider showcased impressive pace and determination, engaging in a relentless battle with the defending champion.

Approaching the climax of the race, Di Giannantonio received a 'Mapping 8' message on his dashboard, a signal often interpreted as a Ducati team order in the past to stay behind. However, it wasn't a direct team order this time but rather a heads-up from the Gresini team about the race's lap progression. On lap 19, Di Giannantonio made a decisive move on his year-old GP22 Ducati, overtaking Bagnaia at Turn 12. In a valiant bid to counterattack using slipstream on the main straight, Bagnaia narrowly avoided a collision but ran wide into the Turn 1 run-off, ceding the lead to Di Giannantonio.



However, the buffer created by the leading duo allowed Bagnaia to maintain a comfortable second place, ultimately securing crucial championship points. Luca Marini, overcoming early setbacks, fought back valiantly to claim the final podium spot, narrowly fending off Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales in a thrilling battle for third.

This shift in the championship landscape was monumental. Martin's dismal performance saw him finish in 10th, widening the gap between him and Bagnaia to a significant 21 points, setting the stage for a high-pressure Valencia season finale. The aftermath of the race also revealed Martin's frustration with Michelin, blaming a rear tire issue for his compromised pace. While Martin's hopes dwindled due to the unforeseen tire troubles, Bagnaia’s hopes of a second title for the Bologna Bullets were bolstered.

Maverick Vinales showcased a commendable performance, climbing up to fourth place on the sole factory Aprilia, especially after his injured teammate, Aleix Espargaro, had to leave the race on lap seven. The competition further down the line was fierce. Brad Binder secured fifth place riding for the factory KTM team, followed closely by Alex Marquez and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo. Enea Bastianini on Ducati and Jack Miller riding for KTM managed to outpace Martin.

Bastianini, last week’s race winner and last year’s Qatar Grand Prix winner (ironically on a Gresini Ducati too) qualified poorly but fought his way back up from 15th to claim a strong eighth place breaking the race-lap record on the final lap in the process. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez finished 11th between the Pramac riders, with Johann Zarco following closely, lagging behind by 2.4 seconds. The top 15 was completed by VR46’S Marco Bezzecchi, Honda’s Joan Mir, and Augusto Fernandez from Tech3 GasGas.

Among the 22 riders, only two had to retire. Iker Lecuona from LCR Honda faced technical problems right from the start and had to bow out after just one lap. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro from Aprilia had to end his race early due to a small ankle fracture from a collision during the sprint race, also ending Miguel Oliveira's season from RNF Aprilia.

