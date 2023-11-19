Login

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Nov-23 06:47 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jorge Martin secures a pivotal win in the Qatar MotoGP sprint
  • Martin's impressive sprint victory narrows the championship gap to just seven points
  • Di Giannantonio shone with his second podium of the season, while Marini claimed third

The high-stakes drama at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint unfolded with Jorge Martin masterfully clinching a pivotal victory, ensuring a thrilling showdown in the MotoGP championship's final round in Valencia, with it no longer mathematically possible for Bagnaia to defend his title in Qatar.

Amid the intense buildup, Martin's triumph in the sprint significantly narrowed the title race gap to Francesco Bagnaia, reducing the points margin from 14 to a mere seven points. His remarkable win marked the eighth sprint victory in the 2023 MotoGP season, intensifying the championship rivalry and keeping the title battle alive for the nail-biting conclusion in Valencia next weekend.

 

Gresini Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio who is currently out of a job for next season, showcased his talents by securing his second podium finish of the season, while Luca Marini put his VR46 Ducati upon the third spot on the podium.

The start of the sprint at Losail saw Marini, who started from pole position, catapulting to the front, followed closely by Gresini's Alex Marquez. The race immediately witnessed a tense skirmish between Martin and Bagnaia at Turn 1, resulting in Bagnaia nudging past Martin into third.

However, Martin retaliated fiercely, aggressively overtaking Bagnaia at Turn 10, setting the stage for a gripping battle between the championship contenders. As the laps unfolded, Martin's charge gained momentum while Pecco struggled to keep up.

 

Asserting his dominance, Martin aggressively manoeuvred past Bagnaia, edging closer to the leading duo of Marini and Alex Marquez. By lap two, Martin made a bold move on the elder Marquez brother, securing his place behind the leading pair.

Martin's determination paid dividends, as he ultimately outpaced Marini at the final corner of the fifth lap, vaulting into the lead position. Despite a formidable challenge from Di Giannantonio in the closing laps, Martin's impeccable control of the race secured him victory by a margin of 0.391s at the chequered flag.

Behind the leaders, Alex Marquez managed to secure a commendable fourth place ahead of Bagnaia, who faced substantial pressure from Aprilia's Maverick Vinales but managed to retain fifth position.

Further down the field, Brad Binder showcased a strong performance, claiming seventh place on the factory team KTM. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Tech3 GasGas rider Augusto Fernandez fiercely contested for ninth place, with Fernandez narrowly beating Pramac's Johann Zarco.

However, the sprint was not without its share of on-track incidents, as Marc Marquez faced setbacks that relegated him to 11th position. A sequence of events, including an error at Turn 1 and a tussle with Binder, denied Marquez the opportunity for a higher finish.

Karma seemed to work swiftly as the opening lap witnessed an unfortunate incident for Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who slapped Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli earlier in the weekend, as he tangled with RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira, and Ducati's Enea Bastianini. Oliveira's collision with Espargaro at Turn 6 resulted in Bastianini as collateral damage in the incident. Both Oliveira and Espargaro sustained injuries, with Oliveira suffering shoulder blade damage, while Espargaro sustained a minor ankle fracture.

Martin's triumph not only narrowed Bagnaia's lead but also confirmed that the MotoGP title race would culminate in Valencia, heightening the anticipation for an enthralling showdown. The relentless action and strategic overtakes in the sprint injected fervour into the championship battle, promising an electrifying climax to the season.

# MotoGP# MotoGP 2023# MotoGP Qatar
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
93,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
62,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
2014 Toyota Fortuner
61,234 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 31,193/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour
2018 Ford Endeavour
16,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 31.00 L
₹ 69,429/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.6
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
70,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12886 second ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11112 second ago

KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4053 second ago

We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved