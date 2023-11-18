MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
By Yashraj Singh
3 mins read
18-Nov-23 07:40 PM IST
Highlights
- Luca Marini claimed pole position with a record-setting lap time of 1m51.762s, securing his second MotoGP career pole.
- The title rivals Bagnaia and Martin will start alongside each other on the 2nd row in fourth and fifth place respectively.
- Amidst fierce competition, incidents involving Aleix Espargaro who slapped Franco Morbidelli and Lecuona for blocking Bastianini, prompted investigations resulting in grid penalties for both riders.
Luca Marini stormed to a mesmerising pole position for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, igniting the resurfaced Losail circuit with an electrifying lap that set a new record of 1m51.762s. This spectacular performance, marking Marini's second pole in MotoGP, surpassed all expectations and secured him the coveted top spot on the grid.
Also Read: MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
The Italian rider, representing VR46, showcased his skill and determination during the intense qualifying session. Utilising the draft from Maverick Vinales' Aprilia on his final push lap, Marini seized the pole position while etching his name in history as the lap record holder at the revamped Losail circuit.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, who had been a standout performer throughout the weekend, initially looked set to claim pole position. The Gresini rider set the pace by being the first to break the 1m52s barrier. However, Marini's scorching lap relegated Di Giannantonio to second place, a mere 0.067s behind the pole-sitter.
Joining Marini and Diggia on the front row is Alex Marquez, who displayed sheer determination by advancing through Q1 to secure a remarkable front-row start alongside the Ducati riders.
Championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin secured fourth and fifth positions, setting the stage for an intense battle during both the Saturday sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix.
Di Giannantonio's impressive 1m51.829s lap appeared poised to secure pole position until Marini's breathtaking late charge. In a highly competitive session, Marini's late surge, clocking an impressive 1m51.762s lap, secured him the coveted pole position, leaving Di Giannantonio to settle for an incredibly close second place.
Amidst the excitement at the front, the grid showcased a fierce contest among the riders. Marc Marquez, starting from seventh, used Bagnaia's pace as a reference during his flying lap. Vinales, the best-placed Aprilia rider, secured eighth place, while his teammate Fernandez landed ninth.
However, the joy of qualifying success for Aleix Espargaro may be short-lived as he faces an investigation for an altercation earlier in the day when he slapped Yamaha's Morbidelli during the session.
Also Read: California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
Further down the grid, Brad Binder led the KTM charge in 11th place, closely followed by Augusto Fernandez from Tech3. Marco Bezzecchi narrowly missed out on advancing to Q2 and will begin the race from the 13th spot.
Fabio Quartararo's valiant efforts were not sufficient to propel him higher than the 14th position on the grid. Meanwhile, last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner, Enea Bastianini, could only secure the 15th spot on his factory Ducati after being blocked by Iker Lecuona, despite initially being set to surpass the existing track record.
The grid lineup also witnessed the likes of Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, and Morbidelli in 16th, 17th, and 18th positions, respectively. Pol Espargaro, Joan Mir, and LCR duo Iker Lecuona and Takaaki Nakagami concluded the field.
Both Lecuona and Aleix Espargaro faced stewards' investigations for their separate incidents during qualifying. Lecuona received a three-place drop while Espargaro received a six-place drop.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16215 second ago
Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
-12714 second ago
What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action
-10940 second ago
KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto
-3881 second ago
We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps
41 minutes ago
The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours
56 minutes ago
Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event
3 hours ago
First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday
3 hours ago
Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.
21 hours ago
This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.
21 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.
6 days ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
7 days ago
Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
8 days ago
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
20 days ago
Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.
21 days ago
The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.