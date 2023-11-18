MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th

Luca Marini stormed to a mesmerising pole position for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, igniting the resurfaced Losail circuit with an electrifying lap that set a new record of 1m51.762s. This spectacular performance, marking Marini's second pole in MotoGP, surpassed all expectations and secured him the coveted top spot on the grid.

Also Read: MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia

The Italian rider, representing VR46, showcased his skill and determination during the intense qualifying session. Utilising the draft from Maverick Vinales' Aprilia on his final push lap, Marini seized the pole position while etching his name in history as the lap record holder at the revamped Losail circuit.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who had been a standout performer throughout the weekend, initially looked set to claim pole position. The Gresini rider set the pace by being the first to break the 1m52s barrier. However, Marini's scorching lap relegated Di Giannantonio to second place, a mere 0.067s behind the pole-sitter.

Joining Marini and Diggia on the front row is Alex Marquez, who displayed sheer determination by advancing through Q1 to secure a remarkable front-row start alongside the Ducati riders.

Championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin secured fourth and fifth positions, setting the stage for an intense battle during both the Saturday sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix.

Di Giannantonio's impressive 1m51.829s lap appeared poised to secure pole position until Marini's breathtaking late charge. In a highly competitive session, Marini's late surge, clocking an impressive 1m51.762s lap, secured him the coveted pole position, leaving Di Giannantonio to settle for an incredibly close second place.

Amidst the excitement at the front, the grid showcased a fierce contest among the riders. Marc Marquez, starting from seventh, used Bagnaia's pace as a reference during his flying lap. Vinales, the best-placed Aprilia rider, secured eighth place, while his teammate Fernandez landed ninth.

However, the joy of qualifying success for Aleix Espargaro may be short-lived as he faces an investigation for an altercation earlier in the day when he slapped Yamaha's Morbidelli during the session.

Also Read: California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India

Further down the grid, Brad Binder led the KTM charge in 11th place, closely followed by Augusto Fernandez from Tech3. Marco Bezzecchi narrowly missed out on advancing to Q2 and will begin the race from the 13th spot.

Fabio Quartararo's valiant efforts were not sufficient to propel him higher than the 14th position on the grid. Meanwhile, last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner, Enea Bastianini, could only secure the 15th spot on his factory Ducati after being blocked by Iker Lecuona, despite initially being set to surpass the existing track record.

The grid lineup also witnessed the likes of Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, and Morbidelli in 16th, 17th, and 18th positions, respectively. Pol Espargaro, Joan Mir, and LCR duo Iker Lecuona and Takaaki Nakagami concluded the field.

Both Lecuona and Aleix Espargaro faced stewards' investigations for their separate incidents during qualifying. Lecuona received a three-place drop while Espargaro received a six-place drop.