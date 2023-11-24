Login

Pramac Racing Becomes First Ever Satellite Team To Win World Championship

The squad, clinched the Teams' Championship, marking the first time an Independent Team has claimed this prestigious title
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Pramac Racing secures historic Teams' Championship win, becoming the first Independent Team to claim the title outright in MotoGP history.
  • Jorge Martin faces a championship setback with a 21-point deficit after a challenging tenth-place finish at the Qatar Grand Prix.
  • Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin's combined efforts resulted in five GP victories, and eight sprint victories courtesy of the Spaniard.

Pramac Racing has etched its name in MotoGP history by securing an unprecedented team accomplishment at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix. The squad, amid a sensational season, clinched the Teams' Championship, marking the first time an Independent Team has claimed this prestigious title outright. In conjunction, they proudly bagged the accolade for Best Independent Team in 2023 (obviously).

The remarkable year has been a testament to Pramac Racing's prowess. Jorge Martin's relentless pursuit of the riders' Championship and teammate Johann Zarco's breakthrough maiden MotoGP triumph at Phillip Island have epitomised their remarkable campaign. Collectively, they've seized five Grand Prix victories this season, complemented by Martin's astounding tally of eight Tissot Sprint wins.

 

The team has already scripted a historical narrative. Their triumph at the 2021 Styrian GP, courtesy of Martin, marked the first-ever Independent Team Ducati victory, setting the stage for his maiden win.

 

As the season crescendos towards its climax at Valencia, Pramac Racing stands at 620 points post the Qatar GP, aiming to further amplify their standing in the season finale at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

 

However, the Qatar GP proved bittersweet for Jorge Martin's championship aspirations. Hindered by a Michelin rear tyre he described as "as hard as stone," his valiant efforts resulted in a disappointing tenth-place finish at the Lusail International Circuit. Consequently, his deficit to Pecco Bagnaia widened from 7 to 21 world championship points, dimming his hopes of clinching the title.

The contrasting performance on Sunday elicited disappointment. Team owner Paolo Campinoti pondered over the puzzling drop in Jorge Martin's race pace compared to his sprint performance, reflecting on the sombre mood post-race in Doha.

 

As Pramac Racing steers towards Valencia, the team remains driven to script further history by giving Martin the support to claim the rider’s championship in a season that has already witnessed unprecedented accomplishments and monumental achievements.

# Pramac Racing# Pramac Ducati# Johann Zarco# Jorge Martin
