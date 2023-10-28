Login

Jorge Martin Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand

The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Oct-23 08:30 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jorge Martin clinches victory in Thailand sprint, narrowing Pecco Bagnaia's championship lead.
  • A challenging start for Bagnaia from sixth place sees him lose ground early in the race.
  • Brad Binder delivers a stellar performance with impressive overtakes to secure second place.

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac Ducati, secured a crucial victory in the Thailand sprint race, putting a dent in Pecco Bagnaia's championship lead. This win marked Martin's fourth consecutive sprint race triumph and his seventh of the season, as last week's race in Australia was cancelled due to inclement weather. Despite a seemingly mediocre start from pole position, Martin managed to maintain his lead, fending off Luca Marini of VR46 Ducati. His early lead allowed him to dictate the pace of the race to his advantage.

 

In contrast, Bagnaia, starting from sixth place, struggled to make a rapid start. He faced difficulties on the run to Turn 1, getting squeezed on the outside, and had to contend with the Marquez brothers, Marc and Alex, moving past him. A daring, opportunistic manoeuvre from Martin's teammate, Johann Zarco, at Turn 7 cost Bagnaia another position, but he successfully defended against Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha challenge.

 

Meanwhile, Martin continued to build a considerable lead, with the real battle unfolding for the second position. Luca Marini held the second spot, with Brad Binder emerging as his primary rival. Binder executed a brilliant move at Turn 3, manoeuvring around the outside of Aleix Espargaro before expertly cutting inside to secure the overtake.


However, dealing with Marini proved to be more challenging for Binder. After a daring move on the sixth lap ended with Binder running wide and Marini reclaiming the position, it took an aggressive move on the final corner of the next lap to complete the pass, with Espargaro closing in. Marini remained in close pursuit of Binder over the next laps but had to eventually concede defeat. Binder's pace remained impressively consistent, closing the gap to Martin to less than a second at the chequered flag.
 

Marc Marquez showcased a strong performance for Honda, securing a hard-fought fourth place. Espargaro's error while attempting to pass Marini allowed Marquez to capitalise. The Honda rider managed to pull alongside Espargaro at Turn 3 and pressured him outside on the corner exit. Despite Espargaro's countermove, Marquez maintained the duel.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand

 

In the dying stages of the sprint, Aleix executed a super move on Marquez to retake fourth however the Ant of Cervera had other plans. As they approached the final corner of the final lao, the same location where Marquez had previously overtaken Marco Bezzecchi, the six-time premier class champion executed a similar move on Espargaro, relegating him to fifth place.

 

Bagnaia considered an overtaking manoeuvre on Bezzecchi but ultimately decided against it. Despite starting from ninth place, he gained two positions in one go when Alex Marquez faced pressure from Zarco. Yet Bagnaia's recovery ride was limited. While his strong pace towards the end of the sprint is a positive sign, his lead over Martin has dwindled to 18 points, making the championship fight increasingly intense.

Alex Marquez and Zarco rounded out the top nine, with KTM's Jack Miller narrowly holding off Quartararo for the tenth position. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro's teammate, Maverick Vinales, struggled at Turn 3 during the opening lap, falling to the back. He eventually climbed to 13th before a long-lap penalty for repeated track limit violations dropped him to 18th at the finish.

 

Also Read: Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program

 

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, the sole representative of his team due to Alex Rins' absence following surgery for a hernia in his previously fractured right leg, endured a lonely race, finishing 15 seconds behind the pack after a crash at the final corner. Augusto Fernandez of Tech3 Gas Gas also crashed at the same corner, concluding his race. Last week’s maiden podium finisher, Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Ducati, retired due to an apparent mechanical issue, marking him among the list of retirements.

# MotoGP Sprint# MotoGP 2023# Sprint race# MotoGP 2023 Thailand# MotoGP Champions
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15020 second ago

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year

Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13215 second ago

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp

Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-8708 second ago

The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-7386 second ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

38 minutes ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.

Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.

Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.

MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jorge Martin Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved