MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand

Jorge Martin of Pramac clinched pole position for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix with a record-breaking performance at the Buriram International Circuit. The young rider, who displayed exceptional speed throughout Friday's practice sessions, continued his dominant form during qualifying.

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position. This places him in a prime position to close the 27-point gap with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin faced fierce competition during the qualifying session. Luca Marini, Martin's VR46 rival, secured the second spot on the grid with a time of 1 minute and 29.425 seconds, closely trailing the pole-sitter.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro grabbed the third position late in the session with a lap time of 1 minute and 29.461 seconds. His performance prevented a Ducati front row lock-out.

The championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia, experienced a challenging qualifying session, starting from the sixth position on the grid. However, the Marquez brothers, Alex and Marc, made their way from Q1 to qualify seventh and eighth, adding more intrigue to the race.

Maverick Vinales of Aprilia, who displayed impressive speed in FP3 earlier on Saturday, secured the ninth spot, while Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco, and Augusto Fernandez followed closely.

Some notable riders struggled in Q1, including Jack Miller, who couldn't advance to Q2 and qualified 15th, and Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, and Enea Bastianini, who found themselves further back on the grid.

With Jorge Martin securing pole position and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting from the sixth position, the Thai Grand Prix promises intense racing and significant implications for the championship battle.

Jorge Martin's impressive pole position performance sets the stage for a thrilling MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix, with top riders vying for victory and the championship contenders aiming to make their mark on this crucial race.