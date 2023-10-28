Login

MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Oct-23 02:02 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Title challenger Jorge Martin blew the competition away with a lap record breaking pole time of 1.29.287s.
  • Martin's VR46 rival, Luca Marini, narrowly missed pole position by 0.138 seconds.
  • Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro's late surge prevented an all-Ducati front row, securing the third spot.

Jorge Martin of Pramac clinched pole position for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix with a record-breaking performance at the Buriram International Circuit. The young rider, who displayed exceptional speed throughout Friday's practice sessions, continued his dominant form during qualifying.

 

Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation; Desmo-Powered Enduro Bikes To Debut Next Year

 

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position. This places him in a prime position to close the 27-point gap with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin faced fierce competition during the qualifying session. Luca Marini, Martin's VR46 rival, secured the second spot on the grid with a time of 1 minute and 29.425 seconds, closely trailing the pole-sitter.

 

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro grabbed the third position late in the session with a lap time of 1 minute and 29.461 seconds. His performance prevented a Ducati front row lock-out.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season

 

The championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia, experienced a challenging qualifying session, starting from the sixth position on the grid. However, the Marquez brothers, Alex and Marc, made their way from Q1 to qualify seventh and eighth, adding more intrigue to the race.

 

Maverick Vinales of Aprilia, who displayed impressive speed in FP3 earlier on Saturday, secured the ninth spot, while Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco, and Augusto Fernandez followed closely.

 

Some notable riders struggled in Q1, including Jack Miller, who couldn't advance to Q2 and qualified 15th, and Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, and Enea Bastianini, who found themselves further back on the grid.

 

Also Read: Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes

With Jorge Martin securing pole position and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting from the sixth position, the Thai Grand Prix promises intense racing and significant implications for the championship battle.

 

Jorge Martin's impressive pole position performance sets the stage for a thrilling MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix, with top riders vying for victory and the championship contenders aiming to make their mark on this crucial race.

 

# Jorge Martin# Thailand GP# Luca Marini# Pramac Ducati# MotoGP
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
9.0
0
10
2022 Toyota Glanza
10,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 20,617/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Kia Seltos
8.3
0
10
2021 Kia Seltos
50,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
₹ 41,434/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
6,553 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
8.4
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 16,237/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.6
0
10
2019 Toyota Corolla Altis
33,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 30,795/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.7
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
83,985 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
7.9
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
15,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.85 L
₹ 33,520/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
7.6
0
10
2017 Ford Endeavour
69,955 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 26.75 L
₹ 59,911/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
7.4
0
10
2016 Skoda Octavia
63,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 30,795/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford Endeavour
7.7
0
10
2019 Ford Endeavour
57,036 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 32.50 L
₹ 68,745/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-16770 second ago

Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-9507 second ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7767 second ago

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network

Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3468 second ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.

Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez announced his move to Gresini Racing’s GP23 for the 2024 MotoGP season, ending his 11-year tenure with Honda.

Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved