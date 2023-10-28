MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
28-Oct-23 02:02 PM IST
Highlights
- Title challenger Jorge Martin blew the competition away with a lap record breaking pole time of 1.29.287s.
- Martin's VR46 rival, Luca Marini, narrowly missed pole position by 0.138 seconds.
- Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro's late surge prevented an all-Ducati front row, securing the third spot.
Jorge Martin of Pramac clinched pole position for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix with a record-breaking performance at the Buriram International Circuit. The young rider, who displayed exceptional speed throughout Friday's practice sessions, continued his dominant form during qualifying.
Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation; Desmo-Powered Enduro Bikes To Debut Next Year
Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position. This places him in a prime position to close the 27-point gap with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin faced fierce competition during the qualifying session. Luca Marini, Martin's VR46 rival, secured the second spot on the grid with a time of 1 minute and 29.425 seconds, closely trailing the pole-sitter.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro grabbed the third position late in the session with a lap time of 1 minute and 29.461 seconds. His performance prevented a Ducati front row lock-out.
Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season
The championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia, experienced a challenging qualifying session, starting from the sixth position on the grid. However, the Marquez brothers, Alex and Marc, made their way from Q1 to qualify seventh and eighth, adding more intrigue to the race.
Maverick Vinales of Aprilia, who displayed impressive speed in FP3 earlier on Saturday, secured the ninth spot, while Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco, and Augusto Fernandez followed closely.
Some notable riders struggled in Q1, including Jack Miller, who couldn't advance to Q2 and qualified 15th, and Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, and Enea Bastianini, who found themselves further back on the grid.
Also Read: Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
With Jorge Martin securing pole position and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting from the sixth position, the Thai Grand Prix promises intense racing and significant implications for the championship battle.
Jorge Martin's impressive pole position performance sets the stage for a thrilling MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix, with top riders vying for victory and the championship contenders aiming to make their mark on this crucial race.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16770 second ago
Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.
-9507 second ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like
-7767 second ago
It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network
-3468 second ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7
14 hours ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
16 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
16 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
18 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
19 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
21 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
5 days ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
6 days ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
6 days ago
Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.
7 days ago
Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez announced his move to Gresini Racing’s GP23 for the 2024 MotoGP season, ending his 11-year tenure with Honda.
11 days ago
The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.