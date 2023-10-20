Login

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez announced his move to Gresini Racing’s GP23 for the 2024 MotoGP season, ending his 11-year tenure with Honda.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

20-Oct-23 12:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Marquez has been given the Ducati GP23 for the upcoming season
  • The GP23, already in use by top riders like Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, enjoys a strong reputation in the MotoGP grid
  • Marco Bezzecchi, who currently races on the previous GP22 version, and Marquez will both be using the GP23 in 2024

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez has unveiled which spec his new Italian steed for the 2024 MotoGP season will be. Marquez confirmed that he would be riding the current GP23 version of the Ducati, marking a significant shift after 11 years with Honda. 
 

During a pre-event for the Australian Grand Prix, Marquez led a parade of devoted Australian fans to Phillip Island, where he put an end to the speculation about his bike choice for the upcoming season. 
 

"Next year will be interesting. In the end, I will have the bike that is going to win this year's Championship. I am going to have the 2023 bike, but I don't know how the evolution of it will be," Marquez announced.
 

The GP23, currently in use by Championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, has earned a stellar reputation within the MotoGP grid. Bagnaia represents the Ducati Lenovo Team, while Martin competes for Prima Pramac Racing. Both riders are slated to receive upgraded 2024 versions of the GP23. However, only four factory machines are available of which all are taken so Marquez will be riding an older-spec machine, injecting an intriguing element into his transition.
 

The potential disadvantages of racing an older model remain uncertain. Marco Bezzecchi, who races with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, currently sits third in the Championship standings. He utilises the previous year's factory Ducati, the GP22. Bezzecchi and Marquez will share the same machinery in the upcoming season and will likely be eyeing the opportunity to secure one of the factory machines in subsequent campaigns, given that their contracts expire at the end of the upcoming year.
 

Marquez's switch to Gresini Racing and Ducati's GP23 promises an exciting 2024 season, as fans anticipate how the eight-time World Champion will adapt to the new bike and the potential challenges of racing on an older-spec machine.

# MotoGP# Marc Marquez
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
