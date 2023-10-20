MotoGP: Marc Marquez Confirms He Will Ride The 2023-Spec Ducati GP23 For 2024 Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
20-Oct-23 12:10 PM IST
Highlights
- Marquez has been given the Ducati GP23 for the upcoming season
- The GP23, already in use by top riders like Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, enjoys a strong reputation in the MotoGP grid
- Marco Bezzecchi, who currently races on the previous GP22 version, and Marquez will both be using the GP23 in 2024
Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez has unveiled which spec his new Italian steed for the 2024 MotoGP season will be. Marquez confirmed that he would be riding the current GP23 version of the Ducati, marking a significant shift after 11 years with Honda.
During a pre-event for the Australian Grand Prix, Marquez led a parade of devoted Australian fans to Phillip Island, where he put an end to the speculation about his bike choice for the upcoming season.
"Next year will be interesting. In the end, I will have the bike that is going to win this year's Championship. I am going to have the 2023 bike, but I don't know how the evolution of it will be," Marquez announced.
The GP23, currently in use by Championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, has earned a stellar reputation within the MotoGP grid. Bagnaia represents the Ducati Lenovo Team, while Martin competes for Prima Pramac Racing. Both riders are slated to receive upgraded 2024 versions of the GP23. However, only four factory machines are available of which all are taken so Marquez will be riding an older-spec machine, injecting an intriguing element into his transition.
The potential disadvantages of racing an older model remain uncertain. Marco Bezzecchi, who races with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, currently sits third in the Championship standings. He utilises the previous year's factory Ducati, the GP22. Bezzecchi and Marquez will share the same machinery in the upcoming season and will likely be eyeing the opportunity to secure one of the factory machines in subsequent campaigns, given that their contracts expire at the end of the upcoming year.
Marquez's switch to Gresini Racing and Ducati's GP23 promises an exciting 2024 season, as fans anticipate how the eight-time World Champion will adapt to the new bike and the potential challenges of racing on an older-spec machine.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-5756 second ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
57 minutes ago
Previously shown as a concept, the production model misses out on some of the tech featured on the concept at the New York Auto Show 2023.
1 hour ago
The Dutchman eased to his third sprint victory of the season comfortably ahead of his old archrival Lewis Hamilton.
3 hours ago
TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
3 hours ago
All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.
5 hours ago
New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter
6 hours ago
The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.
7 hours ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
22 hours ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
23 hours ago
By early 2025 the drivers of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce will gain access to Tesla charging stations.
22 hours ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
1 day ago
Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.
6 days ago
The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.
8 days ago
The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
10 days ago
This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.