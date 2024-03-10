MotoGP: Martin Sets The Pace With Lap Record-Breaking Pole In Qatar, Marc Marquez Sixth On Ducati Debut

In a display of sheer speed, Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin set a new lap record at the Losail International Circuit to secure pole position for the highly anticipated season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. Martin's performance during Saturday's qualifying session was nothing short of sensational, as he unleashed a blistering flying lap of 1m50.789s on his very first attempt.

The Spanish rider's remarkable feat shattered the existing track record and also surpassed the benchmark set by reigning two-time MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia during pre-season testing. Martin's initial time was a testament to his speed and skill, establishing him as the one to beat this weekend in the fiercely competitive MotoGP grid. However, his pursuit of an even faster lap was thwarted by yellow flags triggered by a crash involving KTM's Brad Binder on his final run, preventing any further improvements.

Despite Martin's formidable showing, the competition was fierce, with Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia emerging as his closest challenger, securing the second spot on the grid with a commendable effort. Enea Bastianini, representing the factory Ducati team, clinched the final spot on the front row, highlighting the intense battle for pole position among the riders.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez as he embarked on his Ducati debut. Marquez showcased his famous talent by securing the sixth spot on the grid, setting the stage for an exciting comeback to competitive racing. Another standout performer was Spanish rookie Pedro Acosta, making his MotoGP debut with Tech3 GasGas, who impressed with a solid eighth-place finish in his maiden qualifying session.

However, not every rider enjoyed success during the intense qualifying battle. Fabio Quartararo, the lead Yamaha rider and a strong contender for the championship, faced challenges and settled for a disappointing 16th place on the grid. His teammate, Alex Rins, encountered technical issues late in the session, relegating him to the 20th position.

Honda's Joan Mir experienced a setback with a late crash, leaving him in 17th place on the grid. Luca Marini, who had clinched pole position in Qatar last year, struggled as well and ended up in 21st position, facing an uphill battle in the race ahead.

Overall, the qualifying session set the stage for a thrilling Qatar Grand Prix, with Jorge Martin leading the pack and a diverse mix of seasoned champions and promising newcomers ready to showcase their talent and tenacity on the iconic Losail circuit.

Starting Grid: