MotoGP: Injured Marquez, Crutchlow & Rins Will Attempt For Andalusian GP This Weekend

In a shocking and defying move, Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez, LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow and Suzuki rider Alex Rins will be attempting to return to the Jerez circuit for the 2020 Andalusian Grand Prix this weekend. The three riders suffered nasty injuries in separate incidents during the Spanish GP last weekend, which kick-started the 2020 MotoGP season after much delay. Marquez and Crutchlow had to undergo surgeries as a result, while Rins has been under intensive therapy to recover for the next race.

It takes a team to make a champion.



Incredible effort from @AlexMarquez73's team to set up @MarcMarquez93's garage again in just over an hour. pic.twitter.com/E9YJukYZVb — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) July 23, 2020

Marquez crashed in the final stages of the Spanish GP on Sunday fracturing his right humerus. The rider was flown to Barcelona, Spain, for surgery on Monday afternoon and was operated by a team on Tuesday led by Dr. Xavier Mir at the Dexeus Hospital. The surgery was announced as successful by the Honda team with the Spaniard not sustaining any nerve damage during the crash. Earlier today, Honda confirmed that Marquez will be attempting to race once again this weekend, and will have to pass a fitness test before qualifying. The racer is back in the paddocks in just four days after the crash.

A small screw was inserted into Cal Crutchlow's right scaphoid to fix the fracture

Interestingly, the same team of Dr. Mir at the Dexeus Hospital also operated on Crutchlow after the rider fractured his right scaphoid in a crash on Turn 8 during warm-up on Sunday. He was forced to sit out of the season-opener. A small screw was inserted during the surgery into his scaphoid to fix the fracture. In a statement, LCR Honda said, "If everything goes well, we expect him back at the Angel Nieto Circuit in Jerez on Thursday morning, where he will be visited by Dorna's Medical Director, Dr. Angel Charte who will assess his fitness to race." Should Crutchlow not receive clearance, LCR will field the second bike with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl to race alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

@LCecchinello :

“If everything goes well, we expect him back at the Angel Nieto Circuit in Jerez on Thursday morning, where he will be visited by Dorna's Medical Director, Dr. Ángel Charte who will assess his fitness to race.” — LCR Team (@lcr_team) July 21, 2020

Alex Rins returned to the paddock on Wednesday and is undergoing intensive therapy

Meanwhile, Rins suffered a crash during qualifying last Saturday wherein he fractured and dislocated his right shoulder. He too missed the main race and was transferred to the Jerez Puerta del Sur Hospital near the circuit, where it was discovered that he has muscle damage. While Rins did not have surgery, he is undergoing oxygen therapy, magnetic therapy and electro-stimulation sessions to catalyse the healing process. He was also seen back in the paddock yesterday, astride his motorcycle.

The MotoGP season this year currently has 13 confirmed rounds with two more rounds - Thailand and Malaysia - likely to be added before the year ends. This leaves fewer opportunities for teams and riders to bag points in the championship. The incredible recovery of the three riders also showcases their superhuman will to conquer the odds, as long as the racers aren't putting their lives at risk.

