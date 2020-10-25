New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium

As pole-sitter Takaaki Nakagami crashed on the opening lap, Franco Morbidelli took the lead and dominated the race to this season's second victory. Both Alex Rins and Joan Mir were in their best performance and and secured the final places on the podium in this crash-ridden race.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Morbidelli is now just 25 points off the points leader Joan Mir, who extended his lead by 14 points expand View Photos
Morbidelli is now just 25 points off the points leader Joan Mir, who extended his lead by 14 points

Highlights

  • Franco Morbidelli is now fifth in the world championship standings
  • Joan Mir leads the championship by 14 points over Fabio Quartararo
  • Only three rounds are now left in the 2020 MotoGP season

Franco Morbidelli secured his second victory of the season as he dominated the Teruel GP at Aragon from the start to finish. The Petronas Yamaha SRT rider beat both Suzukis to the top spot even as Alex Rins and Joan Mir put up a good fight to take the podium in second and third place respectively. The third-placed Mir also extends his championship lead by 14 points over Quartararo, while Morbidelli is now just 25 points off the points leader. With just three rounds for the season to conclude, the top contenders have made this season extremely exciting.

Also Read: MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP

iucgbf3g

A promising start turned into disaster for Takaaki Nakagami who crashed on the opening lap while in the lead

The race started with Takaaki Nakagami on pole with Morbidelli starting second. However, it was only a few corners later that disaster struck for Nakagami who crashed out on the opening lap. Morbidelli was now leading the race with Johann Zarco of Avintia Ducati hot on his tail, along with Rins. It didn't take long for Morbidelli and Rins to break away from the rest of the pack.

At the back, Alex Rins on the factory Honda was charging towards the top riders starting from P10 and was the only rider to choose a front hard tyre as an option. The rider did come close to taking his third consecutive podium, but had a crash on Lap 14, making his the second Honda to be retire from the race while in fifth place.

Newsbeep

Meanwhile, Zarco was now catching up with the top two riders and he was about seven-tenths of a second down on Rins in the early stages but could not match the pace of the Suzuki. The rider was relegated to P4 after an 11th starting Mir jumped to P5 on the opening lap and then went on to pass Zarco on Lap to take third. The top order was set from hereon until the end of the race.

ov7jjoak

On the Podium - Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins and Joan Mir

Morbidelli was comfortable at the top and crossed the chequered flag with a gap of 2.205s over Rins. Mir, on the other hand, was a distant third, over 3s off his teammate. Pol Espargaro charged his way to P4 in the later stages, finishing ahead of Zarco who  was still the fastest of the Ducati riders. Miguel Oliviera on the Tech 3 KTM took P6 ensuring two KTMs were in the top six finishers of the race.

The race was largely forgettable for Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, while Fabio Quartararo on the second Petronas bike failed to make an impression as well, finishing at P7 and P8 respectively. However, the riders did fight hard to grab the points despite pace issues. Tech 3 KTM rookie Iker Lecuona showed impressive pace to take P9 with Danilo Petrucci rounding up the top ten.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow secured 11th ahead of Stefan Bradl on the factory Honda taking P12. With two of its promising riders crashing out, this was the best result for HRC this weekend.

Andrea Dovizioso managed to rise up to P13 after a string of crashes, having started 17tth on the grid. The final points were grabbed by Tito Rabat of Avintia Ducati and Bradley Smith on the Aprilia, rounding up the finishers.

0 Comments

The Teruel GP has a number of DNFs including Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller on the Pramac bikes, Brad Binder on the factory KTM, apart from Nakagami and Alex Marquez. Valentino Rossi missed out on the Teruel GP as he recovers from COVID-19. Yamaha did not field a replacement for 'The Doctor' in this round.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Audi RS Q8 India Review
Audi RS Q8 India Review
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Audi RS Q8 India Review
Audi RS Q8 India Review
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities