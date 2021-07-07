Mugello, Austin & Bahrain Could Replace Australian GP In F1 Calendar

Martin Brundle, the legendary former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit has revealed that there are multiple options for Formula One to reschedule the Australian GP which was cancelled yesterday thanks to volatile COVID19 restrictions in thecountry. "I know Mugello has a chance as a reserve. Maybe the Nurburgring. Maybe we'll get a second race at Bahrain again. There was also talk of a double race at COTA in Austin. It was clear that a race in Melbourne was not going to happen. There are still races planned in countries on the red list. Brazil is not certain yet either. It's a hell of a job for F1, and every day they are juggling around like crazy," said Brundle.

Nurburgring track is one of the most iconic tracks in the history of motorsport

Mugello and Nurburgring hosted races in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, though they aren't being used in 2020. Mugello in fact hosted Ferrari's 1000th race, its first F1 race and was well-loved by the drivers.

Brundle revealed that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali still wants a 23 race season. With the cancellation of Australia, we are back to a 22 race season. There is also a high possibility that the race in Brazil could be cancelled as the pandemic still rages on in the South American continent. However, there is some hope as Copa America is currently being hosted by Brazil, though without the fans.

In the case of Australia, which usually hosts the first race of the season, the expectation was that by the fag end of the season, the pandemic would've subsided, unfortunately, that's not been the case that's to the fluid situation with the emergence of various variants of COVID19 like the Delta variant which ravaged India and the Delta+ variant.