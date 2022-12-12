Mumbai Airport Installs EV Fast Charging Stations In Parking Lots

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has now installed six public fast charging stations at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. EV owners visiting the airports can access the fast charging terminals at the multi-level parking lots at both terminals. The airport has also installed charging stations airside.

The charging stations are located at P5 of the multi-level parking lot at Terminal 2 and P1 at Terminal 1. The charging stations are a mix of CCS Type II 60 kW and GB/T (DC 001) 40 kW chargers. EV owners will be billed for charging and offered deductions against the parking fees when using the chargers.

Speaking on this launch, CSMIA’s spokesperson said,” As an environmentally and socially conscious organization, CSMIA operates in a sustainable manner. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment. These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only makes it one of the most sustainable airports in the world providing nothing but the best for its passengers today for a better and sustainable tomorrow.”

Moving to the airside, the airport has installed 60 kW and 240 kW chargers to cater to charging needs airside. The installation of these chargers should benefit the uptake of electric vehicles for use on the airport tarmac.