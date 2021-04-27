MV Agusta 950 cc Adventure Tourer To Be Unveiled In 2022

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is developing a new 950 cc triple cylinder engine, which will power a brand-new adventure motorcycle, to be unveiled later in 2022. The bike will be unveiled as a 2023 model, and according to rumours, could be called the MV Agusta Elefant, since MV Agusta applied for trademarks to the "Elefant" name in February 2020. The new 950 cc engine though will be a complete platform in itself, and will sit between MV Agusta's smallest 798 cc triples and largest four-cylinder 998 cc super nakeds. The new 950 cc triple will also power new naked bikes and sportbikes.

The 798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine is the smallest engine in MV Agusta's current range

"It's a brand-new platform, with a brand-new engine that is already in testing and will arrive in the last quarter of next year, with a model year of 2023," MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov told MCN in a recent interview.

"It will represent all of the knowledge of MV Agusta and the pinnacle of our engineering capabilities. It will have a lot of smart features in terms of the way the engine performs, delivers power and its torque curve. For us, it's quite a big milestone. There's nothing like this available on the market. It will come in two variants: more power, less torque and less power, more torque," Sardarov is quoted has having said in the interview.

Smaller versions of the MV Agusta Brutale 800, and Dragster 800 RR may be developed with Loncin

MV Agusta is also working on smaller engines, which will be developed in China, under a partnership with Chinese manufacturer Loncin. As many as four small displacement engines are being planned, which will be designed and developed by MV Agusta, but manufactured by Loncin in China. These MV Agusta branded models manufactured in China will be for the world market, but will be positioned as premium products, in comparison to similar displacement models from brands like KTM and Honda.

(Source: MCN)

