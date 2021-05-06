MV Agusta Re-Launches In The US; No India Plans Yet

MV Agusta has announced the re-launch of the iconic Italian motorcycle brand in the United States, and has appointed a new CEO to head its subsidiary, MV Agusta USA LLC. Christian Henderson, a US motorcycle industry veteran, has been appointed Managing Director, Americas on May 3, 2021. The MV Agusta Americas team will be concentrating on increasing its presence and brand awareness in the United States, Canada and LATAM, with the goal of establishing MV Agusta as the premier quality brand in all aspects of the business, a press release from the company said.

In particular, the focus will be on the development of a premium support network, the application of the latest business technology, and the launch of exciting new products and services to create a thrilling customer experience, the press release added.

Also Read: MV Agusta Announces 30 Million Euros Capital Funding

Motorcycle industry veteran Christian Henderson will lead MV Agusta's efforts to establish the brand in the US, Canada and Latin America

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented, "Reinforcing our presence in such an important market as the AMERICAS is a key part of our strategic plan. I am glad Christian is leading our US operation, as he brings a wealth of experience and forward-thinking, one-step-ahead leadership to the team, on top of his passion for motorcycles. I am confident Christian will succeed on his new path and I wish him every luck."

Christian Henderson who has been tasked with establishing MV Agusta in North America and Latin America, has been in the US motorcycle industry for over three decades. Most recently, he has been with Triumph Motorcycles America, as the Sales Manager for the past eight years.

Also Read: MV Agusta 950 cc Adventure Tourer To Be Unveiled In 2022

Christian Henderson, Managing Director AMERICAS, said, "It is with great pleasure that I join the MV Agusta team. I will bring to bear my years of experience in the industry, both from the dealer and the OEM perspectives. In order to further propel this iconic brand to new heights in the Americas, my focus will be on increasing brand awareness and strengthening the overall premium experience for both MV Agusta customers and our dealer network. My goal is for MV Agusta to become the premier brand in each of our dealerships while remaining premium and aspirational."

Also Read: MV Agusta To Appoint A New Partner In India

MV Agusta is known for making some of the most beautiful bikes in the world, known for their performance and handling

MV Agusta has had presence in India with its collaboration with MotoRoyale, the multi-brand motorcycle distributor, which, apart from MV Agusta, had Norton, Hyosung, FB Mondial and SWM under its wings. In fact, in 2020, MV Agusta called off the relationship with MotoRoyale and MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov had even indicated that the brand is looking for a new partner to work with in India. So far, MV Agusta's focus seems to have been in cementing its position in developed markets, like Europe, and now, in North America, as a premium and aspirational motorcycle brand. But sooner or later, MV Agusta will need to look towards India; after all, it's the world's largest motorcycle market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.