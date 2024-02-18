mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 18, 2024
Highlights
- M16 e-bike has a 160-220 km range per charge
- M16 offers 8-year battery warranty and a three-year warranty on motor and controller.
- Gets features such as LED lights, TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and more
EV start-up mXmoto has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new M16 cruiser-style electric motorcycle with prices starting at Rs 1.98 lakh(ex-showroom). The M16 electric bike is the most expensive EV from the company and sits above the MX9 electric motorcycle launched in India last year.
Speaking of the M16, the motorcycle gets cruiser bike proportions replete with a stepped single piece seat and a backrest for the pillion passenger. mXmoto says that the motorcycle features a metal body construction and is built on a chassis inspired by the split frame chassis of cruiser motorcycles. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and adjustable twin shocks at the rear with the motorcycle riding on 17-inch wheels.
Moving to the features, the M16 packs in tech such as all-LED lighting, an adaptive headlamp with auto on and off function and integrated LED DRL, a digital instrument cluster with in-built navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, hill start assist, reverse assist, a park function and a regeneration function.
While the battery size or composition has not been revealed, mXmoto says that the M16 offers a range of 160-220 km per charge and can be charged from 0 to 90 per cent in under three hours. Powering the bike is a 4000 watt BLDC hub motor that develops 140 Nm of peak torque. Stopping power comes via twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10697 second ago
The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.
27 minutes ago
SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.
1 hour ago
The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y
2 hours ago
JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.
4 hours ago
Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
19 hours ago
The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued
19 hours ago
Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
22 hours ago
The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.
1 day ago
The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
1 day ago
The Qargos F9 has a storage compartment with a 120 kg load bearing capacity
7 months ago
mXmoto says it will follow up the MX9 with a range fo scooters targeting urban commuters.