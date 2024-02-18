mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs

EV start-up mXmoto has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new M16 cruiser-style electric motorcycle with prices starting at Rs 1.98 lakh(ex-showroom). The M16 electric bike is the most expensive EV from the company and sits above the MX9 electric motorcycle launched in India last year.



Speaking of the M16, the motorcycle gets cruiser bike proportions replete with a stepped single piece seat and a backrest for the pillion passenger. mXmoto says that the motorcycle features a metal body construction and is built on a chassis inspired by the split frame chassis of cruiser motorcycles. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and adjustable twin shocks at the rear with the motorcycle riding on 17-inch wheels.

Moving to the features, the M16 packs in tech such as all-LED lighting, an adaptive headlamp with auto on and off function and integrated LED DRL, a digital instrument cluster with in-built navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, hill start assist, reverse assist, a park function and a regeneration function.



While the battery size or composition has not been revealed, mXmoto says that the M16 offers a range of 160-220 km per charge and can be charged from 0 to 90 per cent in under three hours. Powering the bike is a 4000 watt BLDC hub motor that develops 140 Nm of peak torque. Stopping power comes via twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear.