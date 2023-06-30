EV Startup mXmoto Teases New MX-9 Electric Motorcycle; Launch in July

India's electric two-wheeler industry is teeming with numerous companies, most of which are nascent startups funded by venture capitalists and angel investors. Joining this evergrowing list is mXmoto, preparing to unveil its inaugural electric bike, the MX-9, in India next month. The motorcycle will be the brand’s debut model for India, with plans to also launch scooters in the market later.

The motorcycle has been designed in Europe by Marcello Silva, a renowned designer and creator. Going by the teasers, the MX-9 features a roadster design with an aggressive-looking faux fuel tank and what looks to be an upright riding position. Up front, the bike features a rounded LED headlamp with a small fly screen. The electric motorcycle will be suspended by a USD setup at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The bike will ride on 17-inch wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

mXmoto says the MX9 will be equipped with a LifePO4 (Lithium Iron phosphate) battery pack, though specs are yet to be revealed. It will also incorporate a 60 AMP controller that will enable the bike to deliver optimum performance and feature regenerative braking.

The company says it will roll out its new motorcycle from its plant located in Gurugram. The plant will have an annual capacity 3,000 to 4,000 electric vehicles per year.



