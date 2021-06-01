New Generation Kia Sportage; First Official Teaser Image Released

South Korea's Kia Corporation has released the first official teaser image for the next-generation Sportage SUV. The upcoming model will be the fifth generation Kia Sportage to be introduced by the company and it is slated to make its global debut in Korea in July 2021. The teaser photos, which give us a glimpse of the design and cabin of the upcoming model, reveal a sharp-looking SUV with a sloping roof-line, muscular haunches, and an aggressive front section which is likely to feature styling headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. Kia also says that the SUV will get a detailed black grille upfront.

We also get to see sharp-looking ORVMs, and sleek wraparound taillights which come with C-shaped LED signature lights and black inserts that appear to extend across the tailgate, connecting the two light units. The rear section of the SUV will also feature a large roof-mounted spoiler and sculpted tailgate. As for the interior, the design sketch released by the company gives us a glimpse of a driver-orientated cabin that will be bold, modern and equipped with a lot of tech. The main attraction will be the larger Mercedes-Benz-style single unit display, which appears to be a curved unit here. It is likely to come with a split-screen for infotainment and instrumentation.

Kia says that the new-generation Sportage takes its design inspiration from nature and modernity. The company also adds that the new Sportage will employ its latest global design language - "Opposites United", and it will be in line with Kia's aim to offer sustainable mobility solutions, similar to the company's first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) - the Kia EV6. The carmaker also claims that the new-gen Kia Sportage will set new benchmarks in its segment, with regards to the exterior and interior design, connectivity technology, along with responsive and efficient powertrains.

Talking about the new Sportage's design, Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Centre said, "Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior. With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level."