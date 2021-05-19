carandbike logo
New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test

The 2021 Kia Carnival, which was recently tested for its crash-worthiness by the safety watchdog for Australia and New Zealand, scored 90 per cent for adult occupant protection and 88 per cent for child occupant protection.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Kia Carnival was introduced in Australia and New Zealand in January 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The results are valid for the Carnival sold in Australia & New Zealand
  • The 2021 Kia Carnival scored 90 per cent for adult occupant protection
  • The new Kia Carnival was put through a series of crash tests by ANCAP

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV, which is currently on sale in the global markets, has received a 5-star safety rating from Australasian New Car Assessment Programme or ANCAP. The 2021 Kia Carnival, which was recently tested for its crashworthiness by the safety watchdog for Australia and New Zealand, scored 90 per cent for adult occupant protection, 88 per cent for child occupant protection, 68 per cent for pedestrian safety, and 82 per cent for safety assist features. The Kia Carnival was introduced in Australia and New Zealand in January 2021, and the ANCAP's safety rating applies to all variants sold in the two countries.

ksucrmb

The Kia Carnival also scored 68 per cent for pedestrian safety, and 82 per cent for safety assist features

Commenting on the Kia Carnival's performance, ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg said, "Safety is critical in the People Mover segment given the primary use of these vehicles in transporting a large number of passengers. It's pleasing to see the most recent model releases to this segment, including the Carnival, have factored safety into the fundamentals of their design and specification. This is not a segment in which safety should be compromised."

The Kia Carnival was put through a series of tests by the ANCAP, which included - frontal-offset impact, full-width front impact, side-impact, Pole Oblique, whiplash protection (front & rear) and far side impact. The total score for adult occupant protection was 34.54 out of 38. In the case of child occupant protection, in addition to dynamic (front & rear) protection, child restraint installment and other on-board features were also measured to score the car 43.52 out of 49. To check pedestrian protection levels various impact levels were measured and the Carnival scored 36.91 out of 54.

n7rcn7ao

In terms of safety features, the Kia Carnival gets seven airbags as standard in Australia and New Zealand

To assess the safety assist features of the Kia Carnival things like - Seat Belt Reminders, Speed Assistance System, AEB Interurban/Auto Emergency Steering, Occupant Status, Lane Support System, and AEB Junction Assist - were tested. And the Carnival scored an impressive 13.23 out of 16. In terms of safety features, the MPV gets seven airbags as standard, however, a centre airbag to minimise occupant injury in a far-side impact crash is not available. It also gets autonomous emergency braking, lane support system with lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW) and emergency lane keeping (ELK), and an advanced speed assistance system (SAS) are standard on all variants.

0 Comments

As of now, the new-gen Carnival is not on sale in India, however, we do expect Kia to bring the MPV to our shores in the future. However, we do not expect to see all these features being offered as standard fitment.

