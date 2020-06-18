New Cars and Bikes in India

New KTM 500 cc Platform Under Development

Upcoming new KTM 490 Duke and KTM 490 Adventure to be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto, and will be affordable bikes.

| Updated:
0  Views
Made-in-India 500 cc motorcycle platformwill also have an adventure model like the KTM 390 Adventure

Highlights

  • Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke, KTM 490 Adventure planned for 2022
  • Bajaj Auto to manufacture new mid-size 500 cc KTM platform
  • New KTM 490 models will sit between 390 and 790 range

Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has confirmed that a brand new 500 cc engine platform is being worked on which will introduce both naked and adventure models. The new 500 cc bikes will be manufactured by production partner Bajaj Auto at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune. Bajaj also holds 48 per cent stake in KTM. Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna, which is owned by KTM parent company Pierer Mobility, will also use the same 500 cc platform for new models. Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG revealed this in an interview with French magazine Le Repaire.

Also Read: KTM CEO Says Motorcycle Sales Going Up Due To Pandemic

The new 500 cc parallel-twin engine will spawn a 490 Duke, 490 Adventure and possibly even a RC 490

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review

According to Pierer, the 500 cc range will be developed at Bajaj Auto's R&D centre in Pune, but the design, development and testing of the new bikes will be carried out by KTM's own R&D team. The new 500 cc range, expected to include a naked, adventure and also a full-faired variant, will be a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor, pointing to the possibility of an all-new chassis for the mid-size machines. The current frame of the KTM 390 range will likely be too narrow to accommodate a parallel-twin engine, while the chassis of the 790 Duke will be too large and heavy for a 500 cc machine. The new frame is likely to be a trellis frame, although with an all-new design and structure to accommodate the new engine.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review

Also likely is the similar nomenclature of current KTM motorcycles, so the new bikes will likely be called the KTM 490 Duke, KTM 490 Adventure and KTM RC 490. The first product from the platform is expected to be ready by 2022, and the 500 cc models will serve as options for existing KTM owners to upgrade from smaller machines to the mid-size segment. Considering the new bikes will be made in India, expect very competitive pricing, with the KTM 490 Duke likely to be priced around ₹ 4.5 lakh, and the KTM 490 Adventure priced under ₹ 5 lakh.

(Source: Le Repaire Des Motards)

