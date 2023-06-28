  • Home
New Porsche 911 Variant Teased Ahead Of June 29 Debut

Porsche France teases a potential new variant of the 911 model, generating excitement among automotive enthusiasts ahead of its speculated debut at the Le Mans Classic event.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Jun-23 06:31 PM IST
porsche 911 special edition.png

Porsche has teased a new variant of the iconic 911 variant ahead of its debut on June 29. The new variant, based on the tweet sharing the image, is expected to pay hommage to the Le Mans race and could bear design cues from one of Porsche’s historic race cars. 

 

The image shared shows the 911 from the rear with the full-width light bar visible but with few other details. In the background meanwhile is the 356 SL, which emerged victorious in the 1100cc class at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race back in 1951. This suggests that the new 911 could be a variant to commemorate Le Mans.

Porsche 911 for representation.

 

Porsche has a history of introducing region-specific special editions, further fuelling the speculation that this 911 variant might be exclusive to France. The teaser was shared by the French twitter handle of the iconic brand.

 

 Notable examples include the recent special edition 911 model released in Thailand, featuring seven new symbolic Paint to Sample colours, commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary in the country. Similarly, Porsche celebrated its 70th anniversary in Australia with a special edition 911 GT3 exclusively available in the Australian market. In 2021, Porsche honored its 20 years in China with a special edition 911 Turbo S.

