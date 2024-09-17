New Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures

Revolt Motors has finally launched a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Named RV1, it is available in two variants: RV1 and RV1+, and prices are Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990, respectively (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Revolt bike is effectively the most affordable motorcycle from the company’s stable.

The new RV1 e-motorcycle is offered in two battery pack options: 2.2 kWh and a larger 3.24 kWh.

The entry-level 2.2 kWh pack is claimed to provide 100 km of range, while the bigger pack is good for 160 km on a single charge.

Both battery packs are powered by a 2.8 kW electric motor that transmits power to the rear wheel via a chain drive.

The RV1 electric motorcycle is offered in four colour schemes.

It features a circular LED headlamp flanked by a smoked windscreen. Revolt has opted for a simpler street bike design for the RV1, with a focus on utility and practicality.

Speaking of practicality, the motorcycle comes with built-in charger storage under the seat.

The RV1 is designed to be an electric commuter motorcycle capable of carrying a payload of 250 kg. Revolt also touts it as having the longest seat in its class.

With a ground clearance of 180mm, the wheelbase is at 1350mm, while the seat height is at 790mm. The RV1 rides on 17-inch tyres on both ends.

For instrumentation, the RV1 incorporates a 6.0-inch digital LCD.

For cycle parts, the RV1 features a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers setup, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.



