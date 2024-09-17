Login
New Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures

Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The RV1 is available in two variants: RV1 and RV1+
  • Two battery pack options are on offer: 2.2 kWh and 3.24 kWh
  • Prices start at Rs 89,990 (introductory, ex-showroom)

Revolt Motors has finally launched a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Named RV1, it is available in two variants: RV1 and RV1+, and prices are Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990, respectively (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Revolt bike is effectively the most affordable motorcycle from the company’s stable. 

 

 

Also Read: Revolt RV1 Launched At Rs 84,990

 

Revolt RV 1 edited carandbike 1

The new RV1 e-motorcycle is offered in two battery pack options: 2.2 kWh and a larger 3.24 kWh.

Revolt RV 1 3

The entry-level 2.2 kWh pack is claimed to provide 100 km of range, while the bigger pack is good for 160 km on a single charge. 

 

Also Read: New Revolt RV1 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

Both battery packs are powered by a 2.8 kW electric motor that transmits power to the rear wheel via a chain drive.

Revolt RV 1

The RV1 electric motorcycle is offered in four colour schemes. 

Revolt RV 1

It features a circular LED headlamp flanked by a smoked windscreen. Revolt has opted for a simpler street bike design for the RV1, with a focus on utility and practicality.

 

Speaking of practicality, the motorcycle comes with built-in charger storage under the seat. 

Revolt RV 1 2

The RV1 is designed to be an electric commuter motorcycle capable of carrying a payload of 250 kg. Revolt also touts it as having the longest seat in its class. 

Revolt RV 1 4

With a ground clearance of 180mm, the wheelbase is at 1350mm, while the seat height is at 790mm. The RV1 rides on 17-inch tyres on both ends. 

Revolt RV 1 edited launched carandbike 4

For instrumentation, the RV1 incorporates a 6.0-inch digital LCD. 

Revolt RV 1 edited launched carandbike 3

For cycle parts, the RV1 features a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers setup, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.


 

# Revolt Motors# Revolt electric bike# Revolt RV1# Revolt RV1 Images# RV1 Images# RV1 electric motorcycle# Revolt Bikes# Electric Motorcycles# Electric Mobility# Electric Motorcycle# e-bikes# bike# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

