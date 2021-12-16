Nexzu Mobility To Ramp Up Localisation Efforts For Electric Vehicle Range

Nexzu Mobility has announced its plans to ramp up localisation efforts towards producing 100 per cent made in India electric vehicles. In a statement, the company said that it is working closely with suppliers across the country to build completely locally made products at its Pune facility. At the same time, the company says it's aiming for export quality products at competitive prices and short lead times. Nexzu says it plans to source a host of components in the electronic and electrical category from local suppliers. This includes lithium-ion battery packs, battery management systems (BMS), BLDC hub motors, motor controllers and LED displays.

Nexzu retails the Dextro electric scooter as well as e-cycles in its range

Speaking on the brand's plans, Umakant M. Shivankar, COO - Nexzu Mobility, said, “The need for creating a strong foundation for convenient, sustainable mobility is apparent in the country. Nexzu has maintained a sharp focus on building the ultimate urban mobility solutions for customers. In line with this, we have decided to step up our localisation efforts through a number of actions. These will ensure we create a robust supply chain locally and allow us to achieve our goal as well as spur the industry forward.”

Nezxu Mobility also plans to expand its dealership network across India to address the growing demand. The company presently has over 100 dealer touchpoints along with an e-commerce platform with doorstep delivery. The company's product range comprises electric scooters and e-cycles. The company primarily retails the Nexzu Dextro in low-speed and high-speed options, while its e-cycles range comprises the Rompus, Rompus+, Roadlark and the Roadlark Cargo.