carandbike logo
search

NHAI Exempts Tankers And Containers Carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen From Toll Fee On National Highways

As per the notification from NHAI, tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles like ambulances for two months or till further orders.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles expand View Photos
Containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles

Highlights

  • Containers carrying medical oxygen exempted from user fee at toll plazas
  • Tankers carrying LMO will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles
  • No toll fee for such vehicles for two months or till further orders

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the exemption of tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from toll fee across national highways. As per the notification from NHAI, tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles like ambulances for two months or till further orders. The decision to provide an uninterrupted passage to such vehicles given the current unprecedented demand for Medical Oxygen across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Oxygen Containers To Get Mandatory Vehicle Tracking Devices: MoRTH  ​

NHAI said in an official statement, "To provide uninterrupted passage for tankers and containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across national highways, the user fee for such vehicles at toll plazas has been exempted. Although toll plazas have nearly zero waiting time after implementation of FASTag, NHAI is already providing priority passage to such vehicles for fast and seamless transportation of medical oxygen."

9bb5qhao

Priority passage is being provided to such vehicles for fast and seamless transportation of medical oxygen.

Moreover, NHAI has also issued instructions to all its officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping them in a pro-active manner.

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has created a massive demand for liquid medical oxygen across the country. In this medical crisis, the timely delivery of medical oxygen to hospitals and medical centres is essential to save the lives of critically affected COVID-19 patients.

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' Initiative Rolled Out In Delhi​

0 Comments

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the worst-ever globally with more than 50 lakh cases reported in India over the last 15 days. According to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health, India recorded over 300,000 cases in the last 24 hours, while the total number of cases recorded so far has crossed the two-crore mark.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
Lewis Hamilton Becomes 1st To Achieve A Century Of Poles In F1
Lewis Hamilton Becomes 1st To Achieve A Century Of Poles In F1
2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, BS6 MU-X SUV And D-Max Hi-Lander To Launch In India On May 10
2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, BS6 MU-X SUV And D-Max Hi-Lander To Launch In India On May 10
COVID-19 Crisis: Maruti Suzuki India Extends Maintenance Shutdown Till May 16, 2021
COVID-19 Crisis: Maruti Suzuki India Extends Maintenance Shutdown Till May 16, 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities