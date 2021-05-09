NHAI Exempts Tankers And Containers Carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen From Toll Fee On National Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the exemption of tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from toll fee across national highways. As per the notification from NHAI, tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles like ambulances for two months or till further orders. The decision to provide an uninterrupted passage to such vehicles given the current unprecedented demand for Medical Oxygen across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toll Fee for Tankers Carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen exempted on National Highways.



Click here for more details: https://t.co/GmiogH1l8D — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) May 8, 2021

NHAI said in an official statement, "To provide uninterrupted passage for tankers and containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across national highways, the user fee for such vehicles at toll plazas has been exempted. Although toll plazas have nearly zero waiting time after implementation of FASTag, NHAI is already providing priority passage to such vehicles for fast and seamless transportation of medical oxygen."

Priority passage is being provided to such vehicles for fast and seamless transportation of medical oxygen.

Moreover, NHAI has also issued instructions to all its officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping them in a pro-active manner.

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has created a massive demand for liquid medical oxygen across the country. In this medical crisis, the timely delivery of medical oxygen to hospitals and medical centres is essential to save the lives of critically affected COVID-19 patients.

Containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles such as ambulances for a period of two months or till further orders. Priority passage is being provided to such vehicles for quick and seamless transportation of medical oxygen. — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) May 8, 2021

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the worst-ever globally with more than 50 lakh cases reported in India over the last 15 days. According to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health, India recorded over 300,000 cases in the last 24 hours, while the total number of cases recorded so far has crossed the two-crore mark.

