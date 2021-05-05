Oxygen Containers To Get Mandatory Vehicle Tracking Devices: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that all containers, tankers and vehicles carrying oxygen need to be fitted with vehicle location tracking devices (VLT) devices as per AIS140. These devices will ensure the proper monitoring and protection of the oxygen tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay, it said further in a tweet. The announcement comes at a time when there is an acute shortage of oxygen across hospitals in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of oxygen has been the cause of a staggering number of deaths across the country. The second wave of the pandemic has hit the healthcare system harder and resources remain scarce to support the healthcare and frontline workers. At present, India is handling over 300,000 daily new cases every day, while there have been over two crore Covid cases in the country since inception.

Over 50 lakh infections were detected in the past two weeks alone, which goes on to show the impact of the second wave on the populace. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus increased to 222,408 people with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

MapmyIndia is offering to install #GPS tracking systems for free in all medical infrastructure transport vehicles across India. Write to contact@mapmyindia.com or call +919999333223 with your company and vehicle details to get you started ASAP. #GPSTracker #IoT

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFRC1PTFLM — MapmyIndia (@MapmyIndia) April 28, 2021

Last week, MapMyIndia announced that the company is offering free GPS tracking systems on all medical infrastructure transport vehicles across India, in order to maintain quick, uninterrupted movement.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.