Oxygen Containers To Get Mandatory Vehicle Tracking Devices: MoRTH

The GPS tracking devices will ensure the proper monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay, MoRTH said in a tweet.

Sameer Contractor | Updated:
Photo Credit: IAF
Highlights

  • The GPS devices will offer protection and smooth flow of operations
  • The vehicle tracking devices will need to meet the AIS140 standards
  • MapMyIndia is offering free GPS devices to medical vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that all containers, tankers and vehicles carrying oxygen need to be fitted with vehicle location tracking devices (VLT) devices as per AIS140. These devices will ensure the proper monitoring and protection of the oxygen tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay, it said further in a tweet. The announcement comes at a time when there is an acute shortage of oxygen across hospitals in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of oxygen has been the cause of a staggering number of deaths across the country. The second wave of the pandemic has hit the healthcare system harder and resources remain scarce to support the healthcare and frontline workers. At present, India is handling over 300,000 daily new cases every day, while there have been over two crore Covid cases in the country since inception.

Over 50 lakh infections were detected in the past two weeks alone, which goes on to show the impact of the second wave on the populace. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus increased to 222,408 people with 3,449  new fatalities, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Last week, MapMyIndia announced that the company is offering free GPS tracking systems on all medical infrastructure transport vehicles across India, in order to maintain quick, uninterrupted movement.

