Odisha Transport Authority Partners With BSNL For Vehicle Tracking System

The Odisha state transport department has signed an MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the development, operation and management of vehicle tracking systems for commercial vehicles. Under the MoU, BSNL will develop and integrate the vehicle location tracking software that will be out to use in commercial vehicles. The system will be put on all public transport vehicles except for three-wheelers and e-rickshaws as well as commercial vehicles operating under national permits or carrying explosive or volatile materials.

The state government has mandated the use of tracking systems and panic buttons in all public transport and goods vehicles from January 1, 2023. All new CVs will be required to be equipped with both systems in order to be registered in the state while existing vehicles plying on roads will need to meet the requirements by March 31, 2023. The tracking system will also include a mobile application developed for various stakeholders to track the vehicles.

All public transport vehicles will be required to be fitted with a tracking system by March 31, 2023 in the state

State transport commissioner Arun Bothra said that the project’s objective was to introduce vehicle tracking systems into commercial vehicles plying in the state as per the central government’s requirements. The Centre had made the need for vehicle tracking systems mandatory in commercial vehicles in recent years in a bid to improve safety of passengers and tracking cargo.

The tracking systems will be linked to a central command centre in the state capital to monitor CVs across the state with other related departments being looped into the real-time data-sharing network as well.

The Odisha government will soon be issuing standard operating procedures for the empanelment of vendors approved by the central government for the fitment of these systems.

With inputs from IANS

