COVID-19 Crisis: Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' Initiative Rolled Out In Delhi

The 'Oxygen on Wheels' (O2W) initiative was recently launched in Maharashtra to facilitate speedy transportation of medical oxygen from manufacturing plants to hospitals and homes. The project has received an overwhelming response in the last 48 hours. As the entire nation is facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19, the company has extended this free service project in the national capital, Delhi. This development was confirmed by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra through his Twitter account.

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Anand Mahindra Deploys Boleros To Roll Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Project

Oxygen on wheels by @Mahindralog_MLL goes live in Delhi. We're rushing SOS oxygen cylinders to hospitals from the Rajghat & Mayapuri oxygen depots. Together we fight the second wave. Thanks to the local administration for the opportunity and their support #RiseForGood (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NUQKW57XHm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2021

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra said, Oxygen on wheels by Mahindra Logistics goes live in Delhi. We're rushing SOS oxygen cylinders to hospitals from the Rajghat & Mayapuri oxygen depots. Together we fight the second wave. Thanks to the local administration for the opportunity and their support."

Mahindra has pressed into service 100 vehicles to overcome the transportation bottleneck with safe and quick transportation to deliver oxygen cylinders 'on demand'. The company is offering free service in the national capital, Delhi, which is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen. At present, oxygen cylinders are being rushed to hospitals from the Rajghat & Mayapuri oxygen depots. Moreover, the company also plans to scale up operations in Delhi as well as neighbouring centres.

The free service initiative is already operational in the cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur.

Also Read: How Auto Manufacturers Are Contributing To COVID-19 Relief Measures

It ensures swift supply of Oxygen by partnering with civic administration and hospitals to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The initiative was first launched in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur. Around 600 oxygen cylinders are being delivered every day with Bolero pickup trucks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.