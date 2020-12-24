New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 

Nikola Refuse had targeted spec that included a range 240 km and a 720 kWh battery will have around 1,000 bhp.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Nikola has been in the doldrums ever since GM stalled its investment in the start-up expand View Photos
Nikola has been in the doldrums ever since GM stalled its investment in the start-up

Highlights

  • Nikola & Republic Services have gone back on the August 2020 partnership
  • Nikola Refuse was to have 240km of range and 1000 bhp of power
  • This comes at a time where GM has halted its investment in the start-up
Tech News

Embattled Nikola has announced that its partnership with battery-electric refuse trucks with Republic Services has come to an end. Originally, the deal was announced in August 2020 and the deployment was supposed to happen for over 2,500 and up to 5,000 chassis and body units. "The goal of the collaboration was to design and build an industry-first fully integrated refuse truck based on a zero-emissions battery-electric drive platform and body while also integrating multiple new systems into a new state-of-the-art vehicle.

hvr9vn4c

Nikola's fuel cell technology at work

After considerable collaboration and review, both companies determined that the combination of the various new technologies and design concepts would result in longer than expected development time and unexpected costs. As a result, the program is being terminated resulting in the cancellation of the previously announced vehicle order."

Nikola Refuse had targeted spec that included a range 240 km and a 720 kWh battery will have around 1,000 bhp for power and will support up to 1,200 cans/charge. 

gbmcqjp4

Nikola Badger was based on a partnership with GM which has now gone south 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

"This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required. We support and respect Republic Services' commitment to achieving environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions for their customers. Nikola remains laser-focused on delivering on our battery-electric and fuel-cell electric commercial truck programs, and the energy infrastructure to support them," said Nikola's CEO Mark Russell at the announcement of the closure of the deal. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation
Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities