Nissan EV Sales Cross 1 Million Unit Global Milestone

The Nissan Leaf was the company's best-seller with over 650,000 units sold worldwide.
26-Jul-23 05:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nissan achieves a 1 million global Electric Vehicle sales milestone.
  • Nissan Leaf sells over 650,000 units worldwide.
  • Europe the largest market for Nissan's EVs

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has announced that it has sold over 1 million electric vehicles globally. The largest share of its sales came from Europe where the company sold 320,000 units followed by Japan and China with 230,000 units were sold in Japan, and China each. Sales of Nissan EVs in North America amounted to 210,000 units while the remaining 10,000 units were sold in the rest of the world. 

 

The Nissan Leaf was the brand’s best-selling EV with over 650,000 units sold worldwide since its debut in December 2010. The LEAF is sold across 50 markets, including Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

The Nissan Leaf is the company's best-selling EV with over 650,000 units sold.

 

In 2022, Nissan further solidified its position in the EV market with the launch of the Nissan Ariya, an all-electric crossover. This was followed up by the debut of the all-electric Sakura mini-vehicle in the Japanese market.

 

Nissan has said that they are committed to its ambitious long-term vision named Nissan Ambition 2030 with the intention to launch 19 EV models by fiscal year 2030. The company's aspirations also extend to introducing EVs powered by in-house-developed all-solid-state batteries by fiscal year 2028.


 

