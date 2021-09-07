Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bags Over 60,000 Bookings

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has been off to a stellar start ever since it went on sale in the Indian market in December 2020. The carmaker has now received more than 60,000 bookings for the car. These numbers were confirmed by the company while announcing the monthly sales figures last week. The last tally we heard from the company was 50,000 bookings in April this year. We have reached out to Nissan India seeking details regarding which variant and engine option is more in demand. The company is yet to respond to our email.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2021: Nissan Sells 3,209 Vehicles In The Domestic Market​

The Nissan Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber

The Magnite is the brand's first subcompact SUV in the Indian market, based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins its cousin - the Renault Kiger. The SUV is available in four main trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices. The SUV is exported to over five countries from its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu, including Nepal, Indonesia and South Africa.

The Nissan Magnite SUV is available in two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the latter churns 99 bhp and 160 Nm torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite competes against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and the Renault Kiger. Prices for the Nissan Magnite begin from Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).