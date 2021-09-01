Car Sales August 2021: Nissan Sells 3,209 Vehicles In The Domestic Market

Nissan India has announced monthly figures for August 2021. The carmaker reported domestic wholesales of 3,209 units including Nissan and Datsun range last month, recording a growth of 296 per cent compared to 810 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, the Japanese carmaker's month-on-month sales have witnessed a drop of over 154 per cent compared to 8,156 units sold in July this year. Additionally, the brand announced that the Magnite subcompact SUV has received more than 60,000 bookings.

The Magnite and the Kicks are the only two offerings from Nissan in India.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd. said, "With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages & increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game-changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability."

The Magnite subcompact SUV has received more than 60,000 bookings.

The Nissan Magnite is available in a 20-grade line-up, with 36 combinations to choose from. Prices of the subcompact SUV start from Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engine options - the 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the latter churns 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.