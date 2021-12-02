  • Home
Nissan Reveals The Ariya Single Seater Concept

authorBy car&bike Team
02-Dec-21 07:19 PM IST
Nissan has revealed today the Ariya Single Seater Concept which is a high-performance exploration, development and demonstration project of how the all-electric Nissan Ariya road car powertrain could be used in a bespoke single seater racing car chassis. The concept was presented at the Nissan Futures event by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design, and Juan Manuel Hoyos, Nissan global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement.

The single seater borrows design cues from the Ariya all-electric SUV. 

The single seater borrows design cues from the Ariya all-electric SUV. At the front of the vehicle is the electrified and illuminated "V" motion, familiar from Nissan's current road car design language. At the side view, inspiration has been taken from the Ariya's fluid and efficient surfaces, exaggerated to a maximum in carbon fibre. Overall, the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept describes a form that, as with the Ariya, looks like it was shaped by the air itself.

The profile takes inspiration has been taken from Ariya's fluid and efficient surfaces 

Nissan's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship also played a key role in inspiring the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept. Nissan races in the all-electric world championship to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience, and to be at the cutting edge of EV research and design.

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director. "The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept explores the combination of the all-electric powertrain, dual motors and revolutionary all-wheel drive system of the Ariya with a pure single seat racing chassis - a powerful demonstration of just how thrilling electric vehicles could be."

