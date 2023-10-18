Login

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Oct-23 11:02 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Front seats can swivel 360 degrees owing to the electric MPV supporting fully autonomous driving
  • Has an AI system that monitors brain waves, heart rate, breathing and more to set up the mood of the vehicle’s interiors
  • It features has Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) functionality, meaning the battery could be used to power a home, store, or office.

Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show next week, Nissan has unveiled its newest EV concept, the Hyper Tourer. The concept previews the Japanese marque's vision of its people-mover in the electric era, combining the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with various advanced technologies, including autonomous driving.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept

 

Checkered Kumiko-patterned aero wheels do remind us of the chess board! 

 

Looking at the Nissan Hyper Tourer concept, it's pretty evident that the designers were given a free hand while creating this concept MPV. It takes a radicalised styling approach with massive front and rear bumpers, the traditional high MPV roofline, and a significant rear spoiler. Checkered Kumiko-patterned aero wheels and cameras instead of wing mirrors complete the sleek and futuristic exterior packaging.

The front seats swivel 360 degrees owing to the fully autonomous driving system in the Hyper Tourer

 

Nissan states that the cabin is catered towards the use of the fully autonomous driving system, which means that the front seats can swivel 360 degrees. Moreover, the passengers sitting in the second row can put on a wearable display that will allow them to view and operate both the navigation and audio controls on the main infotainment screen up front. Additionally, Nissan states that the advanced AI systems fitted in the concept can monitor brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration of the occupants seated within and can adjust the music lighting according to the situation.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh

The instrument cluster and infotainment system spreads across the width of the windscreen

 

The interiors of the Hyper Tourer feature a textured aesthetic, combining traditional kumiko and koushi lighting patterns. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment display have been integrated into a single panoramic display located at the base of the windshield. The driver's controls are centred around a rectangular steering yoke that extends from the lower dashboard.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

An electric MPV with such a massive wing? Yes please! 

 

Thanks to the compact powertrain components that include solid-state batteries and an e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, Nissan is able to offer humongous amounts of space in the interiors. The concept also has Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) functionality, meaning the battery could be used to power a home, store, or office.

# Nissan Hyper Tourer# Nissan Hyper Tourer concept# Hyper Tourer concept# Nissan electric cars# Nissan concept# Cars# electric vehicles# MPV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.8
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
43,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.90 L
₹ 13,214/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
28,574 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
₹ 9,854/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.10 L
₹ 18,141/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
8.6
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
24,513 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R

₹ 2.12 Crore

Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite

₹ 6 - 10.82 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The project will begin with the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers across the South of India

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.

Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved