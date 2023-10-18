Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show

Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show next week, Nissan has unveiled its newest EV concept, the Hyper Tourer. The concept previews the Japanese marque's vision of its people-mover in the electric era, combining the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with various advanced technologies, including autonomous driving.

Also Read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept

Checkered Kumiko-patterned aero wheels do remind us of the chess board!

Looking at the Nissan Hyper Tourer concept, it's pretty evident that the designers were given a free hand while creating this concept MPV. It takes a radicalised styling approach with massive front and rear bumpers, the traditional high MPV roofline, and a significant rear spoiler. Checkered Kumiko-patterned aero wheels and cameras instead of wing mirrors complete the sleek and futuristic exterior packaging.

The front seats swivel 360 degrees owing to the fully autonomous driving system in the Hyper Tourer

Nissan states that the cabin is catered towards the use of the fully autonomous driving system, which means that the front seats can swivel 360 degrees. Moreover, the passengers sitting in the second row can put on a wearable display that will allow them to view and operate both the navigation and audio controls on the main infotainment screen up front. Additionally, Nissan states that the advanced AI systems fitted in the concept can monitor brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration of the occupants seated within and can adjust the music lighting according to the situation.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh

The instrument cluster and infotainment system spreads across the width of the windscreen

The interiors of the Hyper Tourer feature a textured aesthetic, combining traditional kumiko and koushi lighting patterns. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment display have been integrated into a single panoramic display located at the base of the windshield. The driver's controls are centred around a rectangular steering yoke that extends from the lower dashboard.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

An electric MPV with such a massive wing? Yes please!

Thanks to the compact powertrain components that include solid-state batteries and an e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, Nissan is able to offer humongous amounts of space in the interiors. The concept also has Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) functionality, meaning the battery could be used to power a home, store, or office.