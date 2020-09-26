Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO

Nissan Motor's chief executive said on Saturday he planned to launch a slew of new vehicles in the growing Chinese market over the next five years, including electrical cars, that could help the struggling Japanese automaker return to profit.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida spoke from Japan via a video link at a press conference on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show.
His remarks come as investors express deepening concern about the future of Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5 billion loss this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.
