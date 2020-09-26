Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO

Nissan Motor's chief executive said on Saturday he planned to launch a slew of new vehicles in the growing Chinese market over the next five years, including electrical cars, that could help the struggling Japanese automaker return to profit.

Also Read: Nissan Unveils The Z Proto​

Nissan plans to launch a slew of new vehicles in the Chinese market over the next five years

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida spoke from Japan via a video link at a press conference on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show.

Also Read: Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September​

His remarks come as investors express deepening concern about the future of Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5 billion loss this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.