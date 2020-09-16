New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September

Nissan India is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV. This includes exchange schemes, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Nissan India is offering discounts only on the BS6 Kicks SUV

Highlights

  • BS6 Nissan Kicks SUV is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 75,000
  • No discounts offered on the Nissan GT-R
  • There's also corporate offer for Pillars of India & medical professionals

Nissan India has announced special benefits for the Kicks SUV in September to boost sales during the festive season. The Japanese carmaker is providing total benefits of up to ₹ 75,000 on the purchase of BS6 compliant Kicks compact SUV. These offers are valid till stock lasts or September 30, whichever is earlier. The benefits include exchange schemes, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts across all variants. Buyers can avail benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 by exchanging their old vehicle at the showroom.

Also Read: Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On BS6 Duster, Kwid & Triber In September

n7n9qa28

Nissan is offering benefits only on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV

Other benefits offered on the Kicks SUV include a loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000. The corporate offer is only applicable to Pillars of India & medical professionals. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also offering attractive benefits of up to ₹ 15,000 on bookings. Notably, this offer is valid is applicable until September 15, 2020.

The BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks is offered across eight variants across four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). The sporty looking SUV flaunts a cascading grille with sleek LED headlamps, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-coloured skid plates, silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The Kicks SUV is loaded with a host of features like an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, and cruise control.

Also Read: Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to ₹ 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020​

l3oap9ug

The Nissan Kicks is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 75,000



It is offered with an option of two engine - a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The former makes 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. The Nissan Kicks SUV is priced in India from ₹ 9.49 lakh and goes up to ₹ 14.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). It is pitted against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Kia Seltos.

