Offers On BS6 Cars: Renault India Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Kwid & Triber In August

In a bid to attract more customers this Independence Day, Renault India has announced special deals and lucrative offers on its entire product range. As a part of its new campaign, the French auto manufacturer is offering special benefits on the BS6 compliant models of the Duster, Triber & the Kwid small car. Buyers interested in purchasing a Renault car can avail benefits up to ₹ 70,000 this month. Additional offers include no EMI for the first four months along with special financing scheme at a special rate of 6.99 per cent.

Also Read: Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India

The Renault Duster is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 70,000

Renault is giving a total discount of up to ₹ 70,000 on the BS6 model of the Duster. Customers can also avail a corporate discount of up to ₹ 20,000. There's also a special offer for rural customers. Notably, the carmaker is providing benefits of up to ₹ 80,000 only for Kerala, Gujarat & Maharashtra customers. The customers in other parts of the country will get total benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 only. It comprises of an exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000, cash benefit of ₹ 25 000. Apart from this, there is a special rate of interest that the company is offering for its customers.

Also Read: Renault Kwid Facelift Review

The Renault Kwid is also available with special benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 this month. This cumulative discount on the BS6-compliant Kwid is limited to Kerala, Maharashtra & Gujarat customers while the rest of the states can avail benefits of up to ₹ 35,000 only. This special offer includes cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 on select variant along with exchange benefit of ₹ 20 000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000. Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 7,000 only from an approved list of corporate companies and PSUs.

The Renault Kwid is up for sale with lucrative offers of upto ₹ 35,000

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo: What We know So Far

Renault India is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the BS6 Triber

The Renault Triber comes with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 inclusive of exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. These offers are limited to manual variants only. The customers from Gujarat, Maharashtra & Kerala can avail of total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000. Apart from these offers, the buyers are also entitled to receive accessories worth ₹ 10,000. The carmaker is only offering a loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 on the AMT variants. A corporate discount of up to ₹ 7,000 is also available for an approved list of corporates and PSUs.

Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India said, “We have always taken concerted efforts to best serve our customers and expanding our dealership network is one of the ways we can cater more efficiently to our growing customer base. This has perfectly supplemented the host of attractive offers for customers, which include staggered payment schemes, deferred EMIs, cash offers, exchange benefits and special finance rates. At the same time, we worked closely with our dealer partners by offering special incentives, relaxation on targets, facilitated faster financial transactions and support in terms of inventory holding costs, which have helped to foster a stronger-than-ever business relationship, especially in these challenging times.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.