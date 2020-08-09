New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India

Renault India announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints, which include 14 showrooms and 3 workshops across India from April to July 2020.

Renault's network has expanded to more than 390 sales & over 470 service touchpoints

Renault India announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints, which include 14 showrooms and 3 workshops across India from April to July 2020. The aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets. The new facilities are located in Himachal Pradesh (4 facilities), Telangana (3 facilities), Rajasthan (2 facilities), Uttar Pradesh (2 facilities), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out

In July 2020, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, which is a 75.5 per cent growth over last year

With the inauguration of the new dealerships, Renault's network has expanded to more than 390 sales and more than 470 service touchpoints. In July 2020, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, which is a 75.5 per cent growth over last year and there is an encouraging response to the recently launched Triber AMT and the new versions introduced in the Kwid range. In August, the company plans to launch the Duster with the turbo-petrol engine.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, "Although we are cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that we are attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country,"

All dealerships - showrooms and workshop, are being completely fumigated every day before they are opened for customers.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Renault Registers Growth Of 75.5%

0 Comments

Renault is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its customers and dealership partners. All dealerships - showrooms and workshop, are being completely fumigated every day before they are opened for customers.

