Okinawa Partners With Italian Brand Tacita To Produce High-Performance Electric Two-Wheelers In India

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech and Tacita, an Italian manufacturer of electric and performance motorcycles have partnered to build a new electric scooter and a new high-performance electric motorcycle for the Indian market to be introduced by 2023. The new joint venture will utilise Okinawa's manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan to develop the electric two-wheeler products for India as well as global markets, a statement announced. Tacita will provide the powertrain, controller, motor, battery packs, and Battery Management System (BMS), resulting in new electric two-wheelers in the ever-growing electric two-wheeler space.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “Tacita's mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences, and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India.”

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, and Pierpaolo Rigo, MD, Tacita sign an agreement for the partnership.

Pierpaolo Rigo, MD, Tacita, said, “We are happy to provide our expertise in the premium EV bike segment to launch a top-end line of bikes. Our team along with Okinawa engineers is dedicated to R&D to introduce unique product propositions that define the future.”

Okinawa and Tacita will design, develop, patent, and tests the new electric products till the first half of 2023. The design will be developed in Italy at the Tacita headquarters with Okinawa professional technicians and the Italian team for the development of the powertrain, battery packs, and BMS. The road tests will be carried out both in India and Italy in all weather conditions. Additionally, part of the tests would include riding the new electric products from Okinawa headquarters in India to the Tacita headquarters in Italy.